Iran will be based in Tijuana, Mexico, throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Asian nation must cross into the United States for each of its group-stage matches

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum claims US authorities did not want the Iranian team staying in America during the tournament

Iran's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been significantly altered after FIFA confirmed that the country's national team will operate from Mexico instead of the United States during the competition.

The decision means Iran will spend the entire tournament in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and only travel into the United States on matchdays, despite all three of their group-stage fixtures taking place on American soil.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The unusual arrangement comes against the backdrop of ongoing political tensions between Tehran and Washington, which intensified after military actions involving the United States, Israel and Iran earlier this year.

Iran had initially selected a training base in Tucson, Arizona, and planned to establish its World Cup headquarters there. However, concerns surrounding security, diplomatic relations and travel logistics forced a rethink, leading to a relocation approved by FIFA.

The world football governing body released its final list of official team base camps on Monday, confirming that Iran would now be stationed at Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana, just across the border from Southern California.

Iran's World Cup schedule remains unchanged

Although Iranian football officials explored the possibility of moving their World Cup matches to Mexico, FIFA ultimately decided against making any changes to the tournament schedule.

As a result, Iran remain in Group G and will open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

Their second fixture will also take place in Los Angeles against Belgium on June 21 before they travel north to Seattle for a meeting with Egypt on June 26.

The arrangement means Iran will repeatedly travel between Mexico and the United States throughout the group stage, creating one of the most complex logistical operations of any nation participating in the tournament.

Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj previously indicated that being based in Tijuana would help the team manage border requirements more efficiently while also reducing visa-related complications.

An aerial view of the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Baja California state where Iran has relocated its camp ahead for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Guillermo Arias

Source: Getty Images

The location's proximity to California is expected to simplify travel arrangements while keeping the squad outside the United States between matches.

Mexican president addresses Iran's relocation

According to The Guardian, the relocation attracted global attention after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly discussed the circumstances surrounding Iran's move.

According to Sheinbaum, FIFA approached the Mexican government after it became clear that the Iranian team would require an alternative base camp during the tournament.

She said Mexico had no objections to hosting the Asian side.

"We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico," Sheinbaum told her daily press conference.

Her comments followed reports that US authorities were uncomfortable with Iran remaining in the country throughout the duration of the World Cup.

Neither the White House nor the US State Department immediately commented on the matter when approached by journalists.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump suggested that Iran should be allowed to participate in the competition but raised concerns about the team's safety if it remained in the country.

Trump reportedly stated that he did not believe it was appropriate for Iran's team to be in the United States "for their own life and safety."

The remarks further intensified discussions surrounding the impact of international politics on a tournament expected to attract millions of supporters from around the world.

Visa concerns emerge ahead of tournament

While FIFA's approval of the move has resolved the question of where Iran will be based, uncertainty remains regarding travel documentation.

The Iranian delegation now requires permission to move freely between both countries during the World Cup, creating additional administrative hurdles.

Iran celebrate after scoring against Wales in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Mehdi Mohammadnabi, the first vice president of the Iran Football Federation, revealed via Reuters that officials have contacted FIFA seeking an update on the status of the team's visa applications.

"We sent an email to FIFA today and asked them to announce the result as soon as possible, to say on what day the visas will be issued, because we now need both multiple-entry Mexican visas and multiple-entry U.S. visas," Mohammadnabi said.

"Based on the latest conversation we had, they replied that the administrative process will most likely be completed this week."

The uncertainty has become one of the major talking points surrounding Iran's World Cup preparations, although officials insist the players remain focused on football.

FIFA proposed the Mexico solution

Mohammadnabi also disclosed that the idea of relocating to Tijuana originated from FIFA rather than Iran.

According to the federation official, the governing body presented the option and Iran accepted it as the most practical solution available.

"FIFA proposed this camp, and FIFA should tell you what has happened," he said.

"In any case, we have accepted this camp, which is in the city of Tijuana in Mexico, and the team is ready to travel, which I think will take place in about a week."

The federation executive admitted that the developments had caught Iranian officials by surprise.

"We are also surprised and hope this issue will be resolved as soon as possible," he added. "The focus of the national team and our players is only on their training."

Despite the complications, Iran remain determined to compete at the tournament after securing qualification for a fourth consecutive World Cup by finishing top of their qualifying group in Asia.

The team recently continued its preparations with a comeback victory over Gambia in a warm-up fixture in Turkey, as attention gradually shifts from off-field matters to the challenge awaiting them in Group G.

US and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Legit.ng previously reported that the United States and Iran had reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding aimed at extending the existing ceasefire for an additional 60 days while negotiations continue.

Although the proposed framework is still awaiting final approval from President Donald Trump, neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly commented on the reported agreement, leaving uncertainty over the long-term situation.

Source: Legit.ng