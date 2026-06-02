The Osun state government has dismissed viral reports of alleged school kidnappings across the state

Governor Ademola Adeleke assured residents that security checks found no confirmed abduction incidents

The state government announced strengthened school security measures and the readiness of repaired armoured vehicles

The Osun state government has dismissed reports of alleged school kidnappings across parts of the state.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Tuesday, June 2, Governor Ademola Adeleke assured residents that there was no confirmed case of kidnapping in any part of Osun.

Osun governor steps in after kidnapping rumours spread. Photo: AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The release, signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor, noted that Adeleke urged the public, especially parents and guardians, to remain calm and continue normal activities.

The governor said security checks carried out in border communities and other locations across the state showed no evidence of any abduction incident.

He added that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with security agencies, had already activated a security plan for schools.

“I task our people to go about their normal activities without fear. Our government has taken steps to secure our schools. The Ministry of Education and the relevant security agencies have worked out a security strategy that is being implemented”, the governor was quoted as saying.

Adeleke, who also blamed what he described as "opposition elements" for spreading the rumour, warned against actions capable of triggering fear and unrest in the state.

Repaired APCs ready for security deployment - Adeleke

He revealed that Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) inherited from previous administrations, which had been left in a poor state, have now been repaired and are ready for deployment.

According to him, the vehicles will support joint security operations in vulnerable areas once fully rolled out.

His words:

“The Oyetola administration inherited the APCs from the Aregbesola administration. The last administration, however, left them to rot. My government has rehabilitated them, and the public will soon witness a new security plan to strengthen the security of lives and properties in Osun state.”

Osun government moves to calm fears after viral school kidnapping scare. Photo: AAdeleke_01

Source: Instagram

He assured residents that his government would not take chances with the safety of pupils, schools, and property across the state.

As he put it:

“No stone will be left unturned to guarantee the security of our schools, our pupils, residents, citizens and properties.”

Oyo school kidnap survivors recount horror

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that survivors and residents of Yawota community in Oyo state recounted how armed men stormed schools in Oriire LGA, initially mistaking the attackers for security personnel before gunfire erupted.

Aduke Balogun, a resident and caregiver to one of the abducted children, said panic broke out after the attackers opened fire, which forced residents and pupils to flee into nearby bushes in confusion and fear.

She appealed to government authorities to intensify rescue efforts, while other community members confirmed that pupils, teachers, and school officials were taken during the coordinated attacks on three schools on May 15.

Three kidnappers killed during Oyo rescue

Legit.ng previously disclosed that three suspected kidnappers were killed during a gun battle with security operatives in Oyo state’s Otu area after a coordinated rescue operation involving police and local hunters.

The operation began after reports of an attack on hunters. It, however, prompted a rapid response that led to a firefight, during which security operatives overpowered the suspects and rescued a kidnapped victim.

Source: Legit.ng