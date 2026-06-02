An Arsenal player has confirmed his departure from the club after the club lost the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain

The Gunners won the Premier League after 22 years under Spanish coach Mikel Arteta in seven years in charge

The North London club might be hit with multiple exits as the board is bracing to sign new players

Arsenal Football Club have confirmed the exit of one of its players after a successful 2025/26 season.

The Gunners won the Premier League after 22 years under Mikel Arteta, after seven attempts, including finishing in second place in three consecutive seasons.

Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain 4-3 on penalties in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30.

Arsenal football club during their trophy parade in Islington, England. Arsenal clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years earlier this month. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

The North London club took the lead in the sixth minute through Kai Havertz before reigning Balloon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele equalised in the 67th minute to send the game to extra time and eventually penalties.

Nichols drops emotional message for Arsenal

Arsenal star Josh Nichols has announced his departure from the north London club after 10 years.

According to Football London, the former academy star described the club as his second family, which gave him great memories over the years.

Nichols added that he had exciting and memorable moments on and off the pitch with his teammates, tagging them brothers. He said:

"It’s hard to put into words what this club means to me. This hasn’t just been a team I’ve played for.

It’s been a second family, a place where I started as a little boy, made lifelong memories, and shared unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch with my brothers."

The 19-year-old said it is a great privilege to wear the Arsenal badge, adding that he gave all his best during his playing time. He said:

"Over the past decade, I’ve experienced the highs, the lows, the victories, the disappointments, and everything in between.

"Through it all, my love for this club has never changed. Wearing this badge has always been an honour, and every time I stepped onto the pitch, I gave everything I had because this club means so much to me.

"I want to thank every teammate, coach, supporter, and most importantly my family for making these years so special. I loved every single moment Once a Gunner always a Gunner."

Josh Nichols in action during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and AC Milan at the National Stadium in Singapore. Photo by: Yong Teck Lim.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal players, including Max Dowman, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber, sent their wishes to Nicolas. Read them in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta included Josh Nichols in the preseason tour last summer before he made his debut against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, where they won 5-1, per BBC.

Arsenal reinforce ahead of new season

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal are planning significant squad improvements ahead of the new campaign as Arteta seeks to build on the club's recent success.

The Gunners are targeting reinforcements at left wing, striker, central midfield and right-back, with several high-profile names already linked to a move to the Emirates Stadium as preparations for another title challenge continue.

Source: Legit.ng