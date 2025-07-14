Big Little Lies cast net worths: Who is the richest member of the cast?
Big Little Lies is an HBO drama whose cast members' wealth ranges from about $1 million to $440 million. The drama, based on Liane Moriarty's novel, follows the unravelling lives of five mothers of students at a prestigious elementary school. Uncover how the Big Little Lies cast's net worths compare and their financial success over time.
Key takeaways
- The net worths of the top five richest Big Little Lies cast members range between $14 million and $400 million.
- The richest member of the Big Little Lies cast is Reese Witherspoon, whose net worth is approximately $400 million.
- The salaries of the child actors in the show ranged from about $20,000 to $50,000 per season.
- The Monterey Five earned between $50,000 and $350,000 per episode in the first season and about $1 million in the second season.
Big Little Lies' cast net worth, ranked
In compiling and ranking the Big Little Lies cast's net worth list, we used recorded estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time due to various factors. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Cosmopolitan, and Reality Tea.
|Rank
|Cast member
|Net worth
|1.
|Reese Witherspoon
|$400 million
|2.
|Nicole Kidman
|$250 million
|3.
|Meryl Streep
|$160 million
|4.
|Laura Dern
|$20 million
|5.
|Alexander Skarsgård
|$14 million
|6.
|Shailene Woodley
|$12 million
|7.
|Robin Weigert
|$12 million
|8.
|Zoë Kravitz
|$10 million
|9.
|Addam Scott
|$8 million
|10.
|Iain Armitage
|$6 million
|11.
|Denis O'Hare
|$4 million
|12.
|Merrin Dungey
|$3 million
|13.
|Martin Donovan
|$1.5 million
|14.
|Darby Camp
|$1 million–$5 million
|15.
|James Tupper
|$1 million–$4 million
|16.
|Kathryn Newton
|$1 million
|17.
|Jeffrey Nordling
|Unspecified
|18.
|Crystal R. Fox
|Unspecified
|19.
|Douglas Smith
|Unspecified
|20.
|P.J. Byrne
|Unspecified
|21.
|Ivy George
|Unspecified
|22.
|Chloe Coleman
|Unspecified
|23.
|Nicholas Crovetti
|Unspecified
|24.
|Cameron Crovetti
|Unspecified
24. Cameron Crovetti – (unspecified)
- Real name: Cameron Crovetti
- Date of birth: 12 March 2008
- Age: 17 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: California, USA
Cameron Crovetti's acting career began at about eight years old, playing one of Nicole Kidman's children. The California-born actor has an unspecified net worth as of June 2025. However, his earnings stem from acting, including a $50,000 payout in the show's first season.
23. Nicholas Crovetti – (unspecified)
- Real name: Nicholas Crovetti
- Date of birth: 12 March 2008
- Age: 17 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: California, USA
Alongside other cast members, Nicholas' performance earned him a nomination for the 2020 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award. Like his brother, details of his net worth have yet to be revealed.
22. Chloe Coleman – (unspecified)
- Real name: Chloe Chase Coleman
- Date of birth: 23 November 2008
- Age: 16 years as of June 2025
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Coleman played in all three seasons of the film, earning about $1,750 per day depending on her shooting schedule. Despite her growing fame and involvement in big-budget films, such as My Spy: The Eternal City and Avatar: The Way of Water, her net worth is unspecified.
21. Ivy George – (unspecified)
- Real name: Ivy Rose George
- Date of birth: 16 May 2007
- Age: 18 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
George's role in the HBO smash hit, Big Little Lies, earned her about $20,000 per episode in the second season, totalling $140,000. Her entire financial earnings from movies and films done since 2014 remain unknown as of June 2025.
20. P. J. Byrne – (unspecified)
- Real name: Paul Jeffrey Byrne
- Date of birth: 15 December 1974
- Age: 50 years as of June 2025
- Place of birth: Maplewood, New Jersey, USA
Although the American actor's net worth has not been disclosed, he earns a significant amount from acting, writing, and directing. According to the MN2S Talent Agency, he earns additional income from social media collaborations ($50,000–$100,000), speaking engagements, influencer campaigns, brand activations, or endorsements.
19. Douglas Smith – (unspecified)
- Real name: Douglas Alexander Smith
- Date of birth: 22 June 1985
- Age: 40 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
Douglas Smith is a Canadian actor best known for his roles on Seven Veils, Will Trent, Die Alone, Big Love, and Big Little Lies. Despite his on-screen successes, details of his net worth have not been revealed yet.
18. Crystal R. Fox – (unspecified)
- Real name: Crystal R. Fox
- Date of birth: 1 January 1964
- Age: 61 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Tryon, North Carolina, USA
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fox has an alleged net worth of about $5 million. Her earnings from live appearances range from $10,000 to $20,000.
17. Jeffrey Nordling – (unspecified)
- Real name: Jeffrey Richard Nordling
- Date of birth: 11 March 1962
- Age: 63 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Ridgewood, New Jersey, USA
Although Jeffrey Nordling has had a long and successful acting career, details of his net worth and wealth remain unknown. He has played major roles in films and television shows such as Suits, Big Little Lies, So Help Me Todd, and 24.
16. Kathryn Newton – $1 million
- Real name: Kathryn Love Newton
- Date of birth: 8 February 1997
- Age: 28 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA
Kathryn Newton plays Abigail Carlson, Celeste Wright's rebellious daughter. According to TheRichest, Abigail's net worth is alleged to be $1 million.
15. James Tupper – $1 million to $4 million
- Real name: James Tupper
- Date of birth: 4 August 1965
- Age: 59 years as of June 2025
- Place of birth: Dartmouth, Canada
James Tupper is a Canadian actor who plays a key role as Madeline Martha Mackenzie's ex and Bonnie Carlson's partner. As per Celebrity Net Worth and The US Sun, his net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $4 million.
14. Darby Camp – $1 million to $5 million
- Real name: Darby Eliza Camp
- Date of birth: 14 July 2007
- Age: 17 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
Camp, who plays Madeline Mackenzie's daughter, has an alleged net worth that stands between $1 million and $5 million, according to The Numbers.
13. Martin Donovan – $1.5 million
- Real name: Martin Donovan
- Date of birth: 19 August 1957
- Age: 67 years as of June 2025
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
American actor, producer and director Martin Donovan makes his first appearance on the show in season two. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has accumulated approximately $1.5 million from his extensive acting career.
12. Merrin Dungey – $3 million
- Real name: Merrin Melissa Dungey
- Date of birth: 6 August 1971
- Age: 53 years as of June 2025
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Merrin Dungey has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Her role as Detective Adrienne Quinlan in Big Little Lies drives the plot, making her a recurring character in all three seasons.
11. Denis O'Hare – $4 million
- Real name: Denis Patrick Seamus O'Hare
- Date of birth: 17 January 1962
- Age: 63 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, USA
Denis O'Hare appears in four episodes of the Big Little Lies' second season. The veteran actor's net worth is alleged to be $4 million.
10. Iain Armitage – $6 million
- Real name: Iain Rupert Armitage
- Date of birth: 15 July 2008
- Age: 16 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, USA
Famous child actor Iain Armitage's net worth is reported to be around $6 million, according to IMDb. His wealth is largely attributed to his roles in successful films and television shows such as Young Sheldon, Big Little Lies and Paw Patrol.
9. Adam Scott – $8 million
- Real name: Adam Paul Scott
- Date of birth: 3 April 1973
- Age: 52 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Santa Cruz, California, USA
Adam Scott, an American actor, director, and producer, has been reported to have a net worth of around $8 million by Celebrity Net Worth. This figure is based on his earnings from various acting roles, including his notable performances in Parks and Recreation and Severance.
8. Zoë Kravitz – $10 million
- Real name: Zoë Isabella Kravitz
- Date of birth: 1 December 1988
- Age: 36 years as of June 2025
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Zoë Kravitz's net worth is alleged to be about $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actress who pushed empathy values in the film has gained recognition and wealth from films and shows such as The Batman, X-Men, Mad Max: Fury Road and more, as well as her successful career as a singer and model.
7. Robin Weigert – $12 million
- Real name: Robin Weigert
- Date of birth: 7 July 1969
- Age: 55 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA
According to Just Jared, Robin Weigert, who plays a perceptive therapist on Big Little Lies, has an alleged net worth of about $12 million.
6. Shailene Woodley – $12 million
- Real name: Shailene Diann Woodley
- Date of birth: 15 November 1991
- Age: 33 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: San Bernardino, California, USA
Shailene Woodley's net worth is estimated to be $12 million, as per reports from Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth stems from her primary source of income, acting and successful roles in films such as The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent and The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more.
5. Alexander Skarsgård – $14 million
- Real name: Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård
- Date of birth: 25 August 1976
- Age: 48 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Vällingby, Sweden
Reports from Yahoo Finance allege that Alexander Skarsgård's net worth stands at about $14 million. As the fifth richest cast member, his wealth is sourced from his four-decade-long acting career.
4. Laura Dern – $20 million
- Real name: Laura Elizabeth Dern
- Date of birth: 10 February 1967
- Age: 58 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Renata Klein plays a resolute mother and executive in Big Little Lies. According to the Cosmopolitan, Laura Dern has amassed a net worth of about $20 million.
3. Meryl Streep – $160 million
- Real name: Mary Louise Streep
- Date of birth: 22 June 1949
- Age: 76 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Summit, New Jersey, USA
Meryl Streep's estimated net worth is around $160 million, with a standard single movie salary of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is one of the highest-paid actresses, whose role in Mamma Mia 2 reportedly earned her about $3 million, while Let Them Talk brought her about $5 million and at least $10 million from The Prom.
2. Nicole Kidman – $250 million
- Real name: Nicole Mary Kidman
- Date of birth: 20 June 1967
- Age: 58 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicole Kidman's net worth is alleged to be about $250 million as of 2025. She reportedly earned $31 million in 2024, which included a $22 million payday for The Prom and $1 million per episode for The Undoing.
1. Reese Witherspoon – $440 million
- Real name: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon
- Date of birth: 22 March 1976
- Age: 49 years as of 2025
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
Publications such as Forbes estimate Reese Witherspoon's net worth to be about $400 million. This staggering amount stems from earnings from her acting career, brand partnerships, endorsements and proceeds from the sale of her $900 million production company, Hello Sunshine.
How much did the cast of Big Little Lies get paid?
According to StyleCaster, major cast members earned between $50,000 and $800,000 per episode in Season 1 of the drama series. In Season two, this amount increased to about $1 million.
How much did Nicole Kidman get for Big Little Lies?
The blode acrtress reportedly earned about $350,000 per episode in Season 1 of the show. Nicole's income for the first season also included undisclosed executive producer fees and backend profits. Her salary in the sequel rose to about $1 million per episode.
How much was Shailene Woodley paid for Big Little Lies?
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Shailene Woodley earned about $1.7 million in the show's first season. This figure reportedly increased to a range between $300,000 and $500,000 per episode in the second season.
How much did Zoë Kravitz make in Big Little Lies?
Zoë Kravitz's Season 1 salary was approximately $380,000, with about $54,000 per episode. Her income from the show later increased to about $428,000 per episode. She cumulatively received about $3 million for the second season.
The Big Little Lies cast's net worths range between $1 million and nearly half a million dollars. The wealthiest members with the highest net worth are Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Other cast members, such as Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, Shailene Woodley, Robin Weigert, and Zoë Kravitz, feature on top earner lists.
Legit.ng has recently published an article ranking and comparing the net worths of the cast of Selling Sunset. The reality series that has run for eight seasons is set in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.
The show follows realtors from the Oppenheim Group when buying, selling, and renting luxury real estate. Their earnings stem from public appearances, engagements, individual ventures, businesses, brand deals, sponsorships, and Netflix salaries.
