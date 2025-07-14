Big Little Lies cast net worths: Who is the richest member of the cast?

Big Little Lies is an HBO drama whose cast members' wealth ranges from about $1 million to $440 million. The drama, based on Liane Moriarty's novel, follows the unravelling lives of five mothers of students at a prestigious elementary school. Uncover how the Big Little Lies cast's net worths compare and their financial success over time.

Some of the richest cast members: Reese, Nicole, Meryl, Laura and Alex. Photo: TheStewartofNY/WireImage, Frazer Harrison, John Nacion/Variety, Matt Winkelmeyer on Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The net worths of the top five richest Big Little Lies cast members range between $14 million and $400 million .

cast members range between . The richest member of the Big Little Lies cast is Reese Witherspoon, whose net worth is approximately $400 million.

member of the cast is Reese Witherspoon, whose net worth is approximately $400 million. The salaries of the child actors in the show ranged from about $20,000 to $50,000 per season .

. The Monterey Five earned between $50,000 and $350,000 per episode in the first season and about $1 million in the second season.

Big Little Lies' cast net worth, ranked

In compiling and ranking the Big Little Lies cast's net worth list, we used recorded estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time due to various factors. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Cosmopolitan, and Reality Tea.

Rank Cast member Net worth 1. Reese Witherspoon $400 million 2. Nicole Kidman $250 million 3. Meryl Streep $160 million 4. Laura Dern $20 million 5. Alexander Skarsgård $14 million 6. Shailene Woodley $12 million 7. Robin Weigert $12 million 8. Zoë Kravitz $10 million 9. Addam Scott $8 million 10. Iain Armitage $6 million 11. Denis O'Hare $4 million 12. Merrin Dungey $3 million 13. Martin Donovan $1.5 million 14. Darby Camp $1 million–$5 million 15. James Tupper $1 million–$4 million 16. Kathryn Newton $1 million 17. Jeffrey Nordling Unspecified 18. Crystal R. Fox Unspecified 19. Douglas Smith Unspecified 20. P.J. Byrne Unspecified 21. Ivy George Unspecified 22. Chloe Coleman Unspecified 23. Nicholas Crovetti Unspecified 24. Cameron Crovetti Unspecified

24. Cameron Crovetti – (unspecified)

Cameron Crovetti attended the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards at the Hilton Universal City Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety

Real name : Cameron Crovetti

: Cameron Crovetti Date of birth : 12 March 2008

: 12 March 2008 Age : 17 years as of 2025

: 17 years as of 2025 Place of birth: California, USA

Cameron Crovetti's acting career began at about eight years old, playing one of Nicole Kidman's children. The California-born actor has an unspecified net worth as of June 2025. However, his earnings stem from acting, including a $50,000 payout in the show's first season.

23. Nicholas Crovetti – (unspecified)

Nicholas Crovetti attended the 2024 Boy Kills World US Premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Real name : Nicholas Crovetti

: Nicholas Crovetti Date of birth : 12 March 2008

: 12 March 2008 Age : 17 years as of 2025

: 17 years as of 2025 Place of birth: California, USA

Alongside other cast members, Nicholas' performance earned him a nomination for the 2020 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award. Like his brother, details of his net worth have yet to be revealed.

22. Chloe Coleman – (unspecified)

Chloe Coleman attended the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Cindy Ord/SCAD

Real name : Chloe Chase Coleman

: Chloe Chase Coleman Date of birth : 23 November 2008

: 23 November 2008 Age : 16 years as of June 2025

: 16 years as of June 2025 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Coleman played in all three seasons of the film, earning about $1,750 per day depending on her shooting schedule. Despite her growing fame and involvement in big-budget films, such as My Spy: The Eternal City and Avatar: The Way of Water, her net worth is unspecified.

21. Ivy George – (unspecified)

Ivy George poses in a black dress in front of a house. Photo: @ivyrosegeorge

Real name : Ivy Rose George

: Ivy Rose George Date of birth : 16 May 2007

: 16 May 2007 Age : 18 years as of 2025

: 18 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

George's role in the HBO smash hit, Big Little Lies, earned her about $20,000 per episode in the second season, totalling $140,000. Her entire financial earnings from movies and films done since 2014 remain unknown as of June 2025.

20. P. J. Byrne – (unspecified)

P.J. Byrne attended the 2024 Big Cigar photocall at the London West Hollywood Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP

Real name : Paul Jeffrey Byrne

: Paul Jeffrey Byrne Date of birth : 15 December 1974

: 15 December 1974 Age : 50 years as of June 2025

: 50 years as of June 2025 Place of birth: Maplewood, New Jersey, USA

Although the American actor's net worth has not been disclosed, he earns a significant amount from acting, writing, and directing. According to the MN2S Talent Agency, he earns additional income from social media collaborations ($50,000–$100,000), speaking engagements, influencer campaigns, brand activations, or endorsements.

19. Douglas Smith – (unspecified)

Douglas Smith attended the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre in 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Real name : Douglas Alexander Smith

: Douglas Alexander Smith Date of birth : 22 June 1985

: 22 June 1985 Age : 40 years as of 2025

: 40 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Douglas Smith is a Canadian actor best known for his roles on Seven Veils, Will Trent, Die Alone, Big Love, and Big Little Lies. Despite his on-screen successes, details of his net worth have not been revealed yet.

18. Crystal R. Fox – (unspecified)

Actress Crystal R. Fox attended the 2020 premiere of Burden at the Silver Screen Theatre at the Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Real name : Crystal R. Fox

: Crystal R. Fox Date of birth : 1 January 1964

: 1 January 1964 Age : 61 years as of 2025

: 61 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Tryon, North Carolina, USA

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fox has an alleged net worth of about $5 million. Her earnings from live appearances range from $10,000 to $20,000.

17. Jeffrey Nordling – (unspecified)

Jeffrey Nordling attended the Five Days At Memorial's 2022 red carpet event at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Real name : Jeffrey Richard Nordling

: Jeffrey Richard Nordling Date of birth : 11 March 1962

: 11 March 1962 Age : 63 years as of 2025

: 63 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Ridgewood, New Jersey, USA

Although Jeffrey Nordling has had a long and successful acting career, details of his net worth and wealth remain unknown. He has played major roles in films and television shows such as Suits, Big Little Lies, So Help Me Todd, and 24.

16. Kathryn Newton – $1 million

Kathryn Newton attended the 2025 Captain America: Brave New World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant/Disney

Real name : Kathryn Love Newton

: Kathryn Love Newton Date of birth : 8 February 1997

: 8 February 1997 Age : 28 years as of 2025

: 28 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA

Kathryn Newton plays Abigail Carlson, Celeste Wright's rebellious daughter. According to TheRichest, Abigail's net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

15. James Tupper – $1 million to $4 million

James Tupper attended the 2025 Cure Addiction Now's inaugural fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Cure Addiction Now

Real name : James Tupper

: James Tupper Date of birth : 4 August 1965

: 4 August 1965 Age : 59 years as of June 2025

: 59 years as of June 2025 Place of birth: Dartmouth, Canada

James Tupper is a Canadian actor who plays a key role as Madeline Martha Mackenzie's ex and Bonnie Carlson's partner. As per Celebrity Net Worth and The US Sun, his net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $4 million.

14. Darby Camp – $1 million to $5 million

Darby Camp attended the 2024 Cameron Boyce Foundation's Cam for a Cause Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Real name : Darby Eliza Camp

: Darby Eliza Camp Date of birth : 14 July 2007

: 14 July 2007 Age : 17 years as of 2025

: 17 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Camp, who plays Madeline Mackenzie's daughter, has an alleged net worth that stands between $1 million and $5 million, according to The Numbers.

13. Martin Donovan – $1.5 million

Martin Donovan poses during the Apprentice's photocall at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo by Valery Hache/AFP

Real name : Martin Donovan

: Martin Donovan Date of birth : 19 August 1957

: 19 August 1957 Age : 67 years as of June 2025

: 67 years as of June 2025 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

American actor, producer and director Martin Donovan makes his first appearance on the show in season two. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has accumulated approximately $1.5 million from his extensive acting career.

12. Merrin Dungey – $3 million

Merrin Dungey attended the 2019 Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Real name : Merrin Melissa Dungey

: Merrin Melissa Dungey Date of birth : 6 August 1971

: 6 August 1971 Age : 53 years as of June 2025

: 53 years as of June 2025 Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Merrin Dungey has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Her role as Detective Adrienne Quinlan in Big Little Lies drives the plot, making her a recurring character in all three seasons.

11. Denis O'Hare – $4 million

Denis O'Hare attended the 2024 Canneseries International Festival opening ceremony in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Real name : Denis Patrick Seamus O'Hare

: Denis Patrick Seamus O'Hare Date of birth : 17 January 1962

: 17 January 1962 Age : 63 years as of 2025

: 63 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Denis O'Hare appears in four episodes of the Big Little Lies' second season. The veteran actor's net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

10. Iain Armitage – $6 million

Iain Armitage attended the 2024 Creative Coalition Trailblazers Luncheon at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/for The Creative Coalition

Real name : Iain Rupert Armitage

: Iain Rupert Armitage Date of birth : 15 July 2008

: 15 July 2008 Age : 16 years as of 2025

: 16 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, USA

Famous child actor Iain Armitage's net worth is reported to be around $6 million, according to IMDb. His wealth is largely attributed to his roles in successful films and television shows such as Young Sheldon, Big Little Lies and Paw Patrol.

9. Adam Scott – $8 million

Actor Adam Scott poses backstage during an episode of The Tonight Show in 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Real name : Adam Paul Scott

: Adam Paul Scott Date of birth : 3 April 1973

: 3 April 1973 Age : 52 years as of 2025

: 52 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Santa Cruz, California, USA

Adam Scott, an American actor, director, and producer, has been reported to have a net worth of around $8 million by Celebrity Net Worth. This figure is based on his earnings from various acting roles, including his notable performances in Parks and Recreation and Severance.

8. Zoë Kravitz – $10 million

Zoë Kravitz attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Cindy Ord/VF25/Vanity Fair

Real name : Zoë Isabella Kravitz

: Zoë Isabella Kravitz Date of birth : 1 December 1988

: 1 December 1988 Age : 36 years as of June 2025

: 36 years as of June 2025 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Zoë Kravitz's net worth is alleged to be about $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actress who pushed empathy values in the film has gained recognition and wealth from films and shows such as The Batman, X-Men, Mad Max: Fury Road and more, as well as her successful career as a singer and model.

7. Robin Weigert – $12 million

Robin Weigert attended the 2024 CBS fall schedule celebration held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Variety

Real name : Robin Weigert

: Robin Weigert Date of birth : 7 July 1969

: 7 July 1969 Age : 55 years as of 2025

: 55 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA

According to Just Jared, Robin Weigert, who plays a perceptive therapist on Big Little Lies, has an alleged net worth of about $12 million.

6. Shailene Woodley – $12 million

Shailene Woodley attended Airbnb's 2025 Summer Release in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Airbnb

Real name : Shailene Diann Woodley

: Shailene Diann Woodley Date of birth : 15 November 1991

: 15 November 1991 Age : 33 years as of 2025

: 33 years as of 2025 Place of birth: San Bernardino, California, USA

Shailene Woodley's net worth is estimated to be $12 million, as per reports from Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth stems from her primary source of income, acting and successful roles in films such as The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent and The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more.

5. Alexander Skarsgård – $14 million

Alexander Skarsgård attended the Phoenician Scheme red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Real name : Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård

: Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård Date of birth : 25 August 1976

: 25 August 1976 Age : 48 years as of 2025

: 48 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Vällingby, Sweden

Reports from Yahoo Finance allege that Alexander Skarsgård's net worth stands at about $14 million. As the fifth richest cast member, his wealth is sourced from his four-decade-long acting career.

4. Laura Dern – $20 million

Laura Dern attended the 97th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur

Real name : Laura Elizabeth Dern

: Laura Elizabeth Dern Date of birth : 10 February 1967

: 10 February 1967 Age : 58 years as of 2025

: 58 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Renata Klein plays a resolute mother and executive in Big Little Lies. According to the Cosmopolitan, Laura Dern has amassed a net worth of about $20 million.

3. Meryl Streep – $160 million

Meryl Streep attended the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Casino Le Palm Beach in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Real name : Mary Louise Streep

: Mary Louise Streep Date of birth : 22 June 1949

: 22 June 1949 Age : 76 years as of 2025

: 76 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Summit, New Jersey, USA

Meryl Streep's estimated net worth is around $160 million, with a standard single movie salary of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is one of the highest-paid actresses, whose role in Mamma Mia 2 reportedly earned her about $3 million, while Let Them Talk brought her about $5 million and at least $10 million from The Prom.

2. Nicole Kidman – $250 million

Nicole Kidman attended the Kering Women In Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France. Photo: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett

Real name : Nicole Mary Kidman

: Nicole Mary Kidman Date of birth : 20 June 1967

: 20 June 1967 Age : 58 years as of 2025

: 58 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicole Kidman's net worth is alleged to be about $250 million as of 2025. She reportedly earned $31 million in 2024, which included a $22 million payday for The Prom and $1 million per episode for The Undoing.

1. Reese Witherspoon – $440 million

Reese Witherspoon attended the New York Screening of You're Cordially Invited at Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York, New York. Photo: Stephanie Augello/Variety

Real name : Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon Date of birth : 22 March 1976

: 22 March 1976 Age : 49 years as of 2025

: 49 years as of 2025 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Publications such as Forbes estimate Reese Witherspoon's net worth to be about $400 million. This staggering amount stems from earnings from her acting career, brand partnerships, endorsements and proceeds from the sale of her $900 million production company, Hello Sunshine.

How much did the cast of Big Little Lies get paid?

According to StyleCaster, major cast members earned between $50,000 and $800,000 per episode in Season 1 of the drama series. In Season two, this amount increased to about $1 million.

How much did Nicole Kidman get for Big Little Lies?

The blode acrtress reportedly earned about $350,000 per episode in Season 1 of the show. Nicole's income for the first season also included undisclosed executive producer fees and backend profits. Her salary in the sequel rose to about $1 million per episode.

How much was Shailene Woodley paid for Big Little Lies?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Shailene Woodley earned about $1.7 million in the show's first season. This figure reportedly increased to a range between $300,000 and $500,000 per episode in the second season.

How much did Zoë Kravitz make in Big Little Lies?

Zoë Kravitz's Season 1 salary was approximately $380,000, with about $54,000 per episode. Her income from the show later increased to about $428,000 per episode. She cumulatively received about $3 million for the second season.

The Big Little Lies cast's net worths range between $1 million and nearly half a million dollars. The wealthiest members with the highest net worth are Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Other cast members, such as Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, Shailene Woodley, Robin Weigert, and Zoë Kravitz, feature on top earner lists.

