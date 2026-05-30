Kanyinsola Ajayi shattered a 20-year-old Nigerian record with a stunning 9.84 seconds at the NCAA East Regionals

The Auburn sprinter became the fastest man in the world in 2026 and the second-fastest athlete in NCAA history

Fellow Nigerian Samuel Ogazi also ran a world lead in the 400m to set a new national record of 43.82 seconds

Nigeria's athletics history was rewritten on Friday night after sprint sensation Kanyinsola Ajayi stormed to a sensational new national record in the men's 100m at the NCAA East Regionals Championship in the United States.

The Auburn University star produced the race of his life, clocking an astonishing 9.84 seconds to win his heat and qualify for the NCAA Championships, breaking the long-standing Nigerian record of 9.85 seconds set by Olusoji Fasuba in 2006.

Kanyinsola Ajayi Becomes World's Fastest Man With New Nigerian Record. Photo by World Athletics

Source: Instagram

According to World Athletics, Ajayi's remarkable performance not only ended a 20-year wait for a new national benchmark in the blue-riband event but also elevated him to the top of the global rankings, making him the fastest man in the world so far in 2026.

The 21-year-old's time was achieved with a legal wind reading and instantly placed him among the elite sprinters in world athletics. It also made him the second-fastest man in NCAA history, which further enhances his growing reputation as one of the brightest sprint talents on the international stage.

Behind the Nigerian star, Ghanaian sprinter Mustapha Bokpin finished second in 9.97 seconds, while American athlete Ajani Dwyer crossed the line in third with a time of 9.99 seconds.

Another Nigerian, Israel Okon, also impressed with a sub-10-second run, recording 9.99 seconds in one of the strongest sprint fields assembled this season.

Ajayi reacts after historic run

Kanyinsola Ajayi at the 2026 NCAA East Regionals. Photo by Flo Track

Source: Instagram

Speaking after the race in an interview with Making of Champions, Ajayi revealed that he simply followed instructions from his coach and focused on executing his race plan.

The Nigerian star explained that he had known he was in excellent shape heading into the competition and only needed to trust the process.

"You know, I was just doing all my coach told me to do. I knew I was in good shape, so I just had to come here and execute. I just did what I had to do," he said.

Ajayi admitted that his world-leading 9.90 seconds earlier in the competition had given him confidence that an even faster time was possible.

According to him, the ease with which he ran that mark convinced him that something special could happen if he remained focused.

"My coach just told me to come out today and focus. Don't worry about the time, just execute it," he added.

Nigerian star pays tribute to Fasuba

The significance of the achievement was not lost on Ajayi, who acknowledged the magnitude of surpassing a record that had stood for nearly two decades.

The sprinter paid tribute to Fasuba, describing the feat as a dream he had carried for years.

"Shout out to Fasuba. I've always been dreaming to break the national record. That has always been my plan, but today God made it happen, so I'm very grateful to God. Without God, I'll never be here," Ajayi stated.

Despite the historic milestone, the Auburn athlete insisted his focus remains firmly on the NCAA Championships, where he will compete for a podium finish after narrowly missing out last year.

Ajayi, who has now qualified for the NCAA finals for a third consecutive year, stressed that staying healthy and maintaining his current form would be crucial.

"I'm just going to stick to the plan. There's no amount of practice I can have now that can put me in better shape. I just have to maintain my shape, stay healthy and trust the process," he said.

The Nigerian also highlighted the strong bond among his Auburn teammates, describing the squad as one big family that continually pushes each other to succeed.

Ajayi focused on himself ahead of NCAA showdown

With fans already anticipating another showdown between Ajayi and American sprint star Jelani Watkins at the 2026 NCAA outdoor track and field championships next month, the Nigerian made it clear that his only focus is self-improvement.

Rather than concentrating on rivals, Ajayi insisted his greatest competition remains himself.

"I'm not thinking about Jelani. I'm thinking about myself. It is me versus myself. I just have to execute my race, focus and do what I have to do," he said.

Ogazi joins Ajayi at top of world rankings

Ajayi's achievement was not the only reason for celebration in Nigerian athletics.

On the same day, fellow Nigerian sprint sensation Samuel Ogazi delivered another outstanding performance by clocking a world-leading 43.82 seconds in the men's 400m, per Flo Track.

The blistering run saw Ogazi reclaim the world lead and break his own Nigerian record yet again, continuing an extraordinary season for the quarter-miler.

His 43.82 seconds now stands as the fastest men's 400m time in the world this year.

With Ajayi leading the global rankings in the 100m and Ogazi topping the world list in the 400m, Nigerian athletics is enjoying one of its most exciting periods in recent memory.

The performances have strengthened hopes that the country could be a major force in sprint events at upcoming international competitions, with both athletes emerging as genuine contenders on the world stage.

Nigeria get major Ofili boost

Legit.ng earlier reported that World Athletics blocked Nigerian sprint star Favour Ofili’s bid to switch international allegiance to Turkey, ensuring the 23-year-old remains eligible to compete for Nigeria in future global competitions.

The decision brought an end to one of the most closely followed nationality disputes in athletics and handed Team Nigeria a significant boost ahead of upcoming international championships.

Source: Legit.ng