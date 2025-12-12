The rise and fall of Henry Ruggs' net worth before and after the headlines

Henry Ruggs III once enjoyed a fast-rising NFL career and a growing net worth, alleged to be approximately $4 million. He earned millions through contracts, bonuses, and brand endorsements during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, everything changed after the 2021 DUI crash that led to the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Key takeaways

Former American football player Henry Ruggs' net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million.

His wealth rose significantly after he signed a four-year rookie contract valued at $16.6 million with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. Henry Ruggs' financial success declined sharply in 2021 after a fatal DUI accident , which led to the termination of his NFL contract and later a prison sentence.

, which led to the termination of his NFL contract and later a prison sentence. Ruggs shares one child, Kenzli Re’Nai Ruggs, with his partner Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington. Their daughter was born on 7 May 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Henry James Ruggs III Gender Male Date of birth 24 January 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Montgomery, Alabama, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nataki Ruggs Father Henry Ruggs Jr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Kiara Kilgo‑Washington Children 1 School Robert E. Lee High School College University of Alabama Profession Former professional football player Net worth $4 million Instagram @ruggs_iii

Henry Ruggs’ net worth: what happened to his fortune?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Henry Ruggs III's net worth is alleged to be about $4 million. His wealth is largely attributed to his earnings from his NFL career when he was the Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver.

He entered the NFL with explosive expectations after showcasing elite athleticism at Alabama. Known for his 4.27-second 40-yard dash, he was selected 12th overall by the Raiders, instantly placing him among the top-paid rookies of his class.

His four-year rookie contract, reportedly worth over $16 million including signing bonuses, signalled a trajectory toward long-term wealth.

Everything changed on 2 November 2021. Ruggs was involved in a fatal high-speed crash while reportedly driving under the influence, which led to the tragic death of Tina Tintor and her dog. The news hit global media instantly, and so did the consequences.

Within hours, the Las Vegas Raiders released him from the team, instantly terminating his contract and future salary pathway. Endorsements were withdrawn, sponsorships paused, and public support vanished. Facing serious legal charges and civil lawsuits, his financial situation shifted from wealth and growth to penalties and legal liabilities.

Henry Ruggs’ background and early life

Henry James Ruggs III was born in Montgomery, Alabama, United States, to his parents, Henry Ruggs Jr. and Nataki Ruggs. The former professional American football player is 26 years old as of 2025. He was born on 24 January 1999, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

He was raised alongside a brother, Kevontae Ruggs, and is alleged to have a sister whose name and details are unknown. Growing up, he demonstrated an interest in football and track, which would later define his career path.

For his early education, Ruggs attended Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama. It was there that he excelled as a wide receiver on the high school football team. His high school success opened the door to higher-level competition and ultimately led him to attend the University of Alabama.

Henry Ruggs’ career: how he made it in the NFL

Henry Ruggs III’s football career took off with his exceptional performances at the University of Alabama, one of the nation’s premier college football programmes. Joining the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2017, Ruggs quickly gained attention for his blazing speed, precise route running, and ability to make big plays downfield.

During his college career, he contributed significantly to the team’s offence, showcasing a rare combination of agility and acceleration that made him one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Ruggs’ talent was recognised at the professional level when he was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 12th overall pick in the first round. This milestone made him one of the youngest first-round wide receivers in the league at the time.

Ruggs made an immediate impact in the NFL, recording several key receptions and touchdowns in his rookie season and earning praise for his speed and ability to stretch defences. However, Ruggs’ rising career came to an abrupt halt in November 2021 when the Las Vegas Raiders terminated his contract.

What did Henry Ruggs do?

On 2 November 2021, Ruggs was involved in a devastating car crash in Las Vegas, Nevada. He reportedly was driving his Chevrolet Corvette at extreme speed and under the influence of alcohol.

His vehicle collided with another one, causing it to burst into flames. The crash resulted in the tragic death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, an event that shocked the sports world and halted Ruggs’ promising football journey almost instantly.

Following the incident, Ruggs was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including felony DUI resulting in death. Over the following months, Ruggs appeared in court several times, and he ultimately pleaded guilty to the charges.

On 9 August 2023, Ruggs was sentenced to three to ten years in prison, marking a turning point in a career that once held immense promise. He expressed remorse during his sentencing, acknowledging the irreversible consequences of his actions. In a YouTube video shared by News 3 Las Vegas, the former football player said:

One, I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologise for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, it’s always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me.

Today, Ruggs remains incarcerated at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas.

Get to know Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend

Henry Ruggs III has been in a long-term relationship with Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington, also known as Rudy Washington. She is an athlete-turned-content creator from Montgomery, Alabama, where the two reportedly met when they were younger. Though not married, the couple shares a daughter named Kenzli Re’Nai Ruggs, born on 7 May 2020.

Kiara was also in the vehicle during Ruggs’ 2021 accident and survived with injuries. Despite Ruggs’ legal situation and prison sentence, the pair remains publicly connected through their child, who continues to be an important part of Ruggs’ life story.

FAQs

Where is Henry Ruggs from? He is from Montgomery, Alabama, United States, where he was born and raised. What is Henry Ruggs’ age? The former American football player was born on 24 January 1999, making him 26 years old as of 2025. How much money did Henry Ruggs make in the NFL? He signed a four-year fully guaranteed contract worth about $16.67 million, including a signing bonus. How did Henry Ruggs make his money? His money came primarily from his NFL career, earning millions of dollars in salary and bonuses. Before his career ended, he also reportedly had endorsements. When was Henry Ruggs sentenced? He was sentenced on 9 August 2023 to a prison term of between 3 and 10 years. How long until Henry Ruggs is released? As of 2025, only a few months remain before he becomes eligible for parole in August 2026. Where is Henry Ruggs III now? He is currently imprisoned at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas. Are Henry Ruggs and Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington still together? They are still regarded as partners, and even though Henry Ruggs' incarceration may complicate the relationship, there are no reports of them calling it quits. Does Henry Ruggs have a child? He has a daughter named Kenzli Re’Nai Ruggs with his girlfriend, Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington.

Henry Ruggs’ net worth rose quickly during his promising NFL career. It later collapsed after the tragic DUI crash and subsequent legal fallout. His financial story reflects how wealth and fame can disappear overnight. The rise and fall of his fortune remains one of the most significant cautionary tales in sports.

