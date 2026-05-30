Gospel musician BBO has finally unveiled his fiancée weeks after rumours of his secret wedding went viral on social media

The Amin crooner shared an adorable picture of himself and his partner as he penned a heartwarming message gushing about her

BBO's social media post showcasing his partner has gained massive reactions, with many sharing their observations

In the early morning of Saturday, May 30, popular gospel singer, songwriter and worship leader, Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi aka BBO, caused a buzz on social media after he finally showed off fellow singer, Tolamise Taiwo Pricillia, as fiancée.

BBO shared a picture of him and Tolamise rocking a matching outfit like a couple as he described her as his very special gift from God.

Gospel Singer BBO pens sweet message to his fiancée as he gushes about her. Credit: bboofficial

Source: Instagram

"Chosen, Blessed and Forever ❤️ My very special gift from God," BBO wrote in a caption.

Confirming the relationship, Pastor P Daniel Olawale, in a reaction to the post, commented:

"So happy, father of bride and groom When your choir member marries your fav."

The singer's social media post comes weeks after he dropped a hint about his marital status with some pictures he shared on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Monday, March 23, 2026, BBO shared pictures from a hangout with colleagues. However, some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot a ring on his finger, fueling rumours that he had gotten married in private.

In 2025, Legit.ng also reported that BBO could be walking down the aisle in 2026 as he confirmed he is in a relationship.

Congratulations pour in for gospel singer BBO as he shares a picture of his fiancée. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

The Amin crooner, who was among the guest ministers at the 2025 edition of the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR) led by Pastor Daniel Olawande, made his relationship status public at the event.

A viral video showed the moment P. Daniel prophesied about the singer, known for his hit songs My God and Iranlowo, attending the event with his wife next year.

The picture BBO shared as he finally unveils his female partner is below:

Congratulations pour in for BBO

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens and celebrities in the Christian community congratulated the singer. Read the messages below:

sonofmercyofficial commented:

"When two powerful Worshippers marries, Imagine the ignited fire Congratulations Anointed people of God."

tabithaferanmi said:

"Congratulations Egbon."

theglobalauditor commented:

"God is good😍. I remember ymr 2025 when @pdanielolawande pushed him down the altar to join we the singles for prayer that he must be married this year. I am so happy God did."

tosin_okunloye commented:

"Congratulations my very owns. Congratulations to you both."

gloria_kofoworola commented:

"Congratulations sir. .....BBO so nothing for me ......I know all your songs from beginning to end.....omoh I first shock."

theibukunoluwa1 commented:

"Awwwnn congratulation MOG information reaching me now that tiktok girls are fainting as we speak."

BBO surprises female fan

Legit.ng reported that BBO made waves on social media over a female fan's reaction to seeing him at an event.

The video circulating on social media showed the moment a female fan lost her cool as BBO made a surprising entrance into the venue of the event, singing his hit songs.

In the video, the fan could be seen overwhelmed with excitement after the singer unexpectedly showed up to surprise her. She ran from the front seat where she was to meet the gospel singer as other people at the event tried to calm her.

Source: Legit.ng