Actress Iheme Nancy declared she will cut ties with anyone supporting President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

The movie star described supporters of the administration as “dangerous” and accused them of causing hardship in the country

Her emotional Instagram post has fueled heated conversations about politics, the economy, and celebrity influence

Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy has drawn a clear line with family members and friends over their political choices.

She declared that she no longer wants any association with those supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The actress made her position known in a strongly worded Instagram post.

Iheme Nancy declares she will cut ties with anyone supporting President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Photos: Iheme Nancy/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

Nancy criticised supporters of the current administration, describing them in harsh terms and insisting they should stay away from her personal space.

“If you are supporting Tinubu for 2nd term, whether you are a family member or friend, I do not want to associate with you again because your IQ is at negative digits & supporting Evil in broad daylight,” she wrote.

She further warned such individuals to avoid her completely, describing them as “dangerous beings.”

The actress went on to express deep frustration over the current state of the country, pointing to economic hardship, insecurity, and general suffering among citizens.

According to her, the realities on the ground have made life unbearable for many Nigerians, including families and parents struggling to cope with rising costs.

“I’m suffering, our parents are suffering, Nigeria is falling apart, people are dying, the economy has collapsed,” she stated.

She added that she does not want to hear or see anyone who supports the present administration, insisting that such individuals are not aligned with her values.

Read her post here:

Reactions trail Iheme Nancy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@gozirim_nwa stated:

"One thing I love about you is you’re fearless, you no dey do eye service!!! I love you my queen"

@evagrin_91 noted:

"Exactly what's expected from all public figures buh they'll evil hearted nice one sis"

@charles445256 wrote:

"She still dey follow Cubana Chief Priest and the rest of them for all their social media handles o. We know people wey dey serious! For now, e never look like say she don serious yet — na eyes service up and down"

@chipretty42 stated:

"@eniola_badmus God will continue punishing you till the rest of ur life😢 see the kind of government ur supporting because ur kids, ur mother,father or ur siblings are not among the people bandits kidnapped right."

@ronu_blog noted:

"I have put them@ in thier place since 2023 Immagine one idiot family friend asking me for money to support his children school fees . And he keeps posting APC and Tinubu every day"

Nancy Iheme recounts moment with thief

Earlier, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nancy had cried out after she accosted a thief who had almost stolen from a girl.

The actress narrated that she was in her car behind the lady who seemed to have issues with her Uber driver.

The lady ran out for help, and a thief seized the opportunity to steal her phone from the car; thankfully, Nancy intervened.

Source: Legit.ng