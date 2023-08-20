Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s wife: his past and present relationships

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is a big name in Hollywood, having been featured in numerous movies and TV series. His notable acting credits include starring in The Cosby Show, Reed Between the Lines, and Fool’s Gold. The actor has also hit the headlines due to his relationships since he came into the limelight. Find out who Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s wife is and who he dated in the past.

Host Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s relationships have been occasionally in the spotlight. He has been in multiple relationships with famous personalities but has kept his current relationship private. Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s wife? Here is a look into his past and present relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Malcolm-Jamal Warner Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Jersey City, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Pamela Warner Father Robert Warner Jr. Marital status Married Children 1 School Professional Children's School Profession Actor, director, poet, musician Net worth $6 million Instagram @malcolmjamalwar Facebook @malcolmjamalwar

Who is Malcolm Jamal Warner’s wife?

The actor is married but has not disclosed who his wife is. Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s marriage allegedly happened between 2016 and 2017. News about him having a partner surfaced in June 2017 when he shared a picture on Instagram while holding his pregnant partner’s belly. His wife reportedly works as an attorney in Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s dating history

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been linked with some big names in the entertainment industry. Here is what his dating history looks like.

1. Michelle Doris Thomas (1990s)

Michelle Thomas was an American actress famous for Unbowed, Family Matters, and The Cosby Show. She played Justine Philips, the love interest of Theo Huxtable (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) in The Cosby Show. Away from the screen, the duo had a romantic relationship and were together for approximately ten years before calling it quits.

Michelle Thomas succumbed to stomach cancer in December 1998. At the time of her demise, Malcolm-Jamal was at her bedside.

2. Karen Malina White (2000–2007)

Actress Karen Malina White arrives for the Disney+ original series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" red carpet event at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Karen Malina White is an American producer and actress known for Lean on Me, Malcolm & Eddie, and Young Larson. Her relationship with Malcolm-Jamal Warner began as a friendship after The Cosby Show and later developed into a romantic relationship in 2000. They dated for about seven years, which she said was not the easiest situation.

3. Regina Rene King (2013)

Actress Regina King attends the 11th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Regina King is an American film director and actress known for starring in Ray, The Harder They Fall, and Flag Day. Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Regina King reportedly started their romantic relationship in 2011. After dating for approximately two years, they parted ways in 2013.

Does Malcolm-Jamal Warner have a child?

The actor is a father of a daughter born in 2017. Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s daughter is six years old as of 2023. Malcolm keeps his family away from the spotlight and has never revealed his daughter's name, but occasionally posts her pictures on social media.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s family having fun moments. Photo: @malcolmjamalwar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner? He is an American actor, film director, poet, and musician. He is famous for portraying Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show. Where does Malcolm-Jamal Warner live? He resides with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner married to? He is a married man but has not disclosed who his wife is. Does Malcolm-Jamal Warner have a family? The Fool’s Gold actor has a wife and a daughter. Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s child? He has not revealed the name of his daughter, who was born in 2017. How long did Malcolm-Jamal Warner date Michelle Thomas? He dated the late actress for approximately ten years. Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner's ex-wife? He does not have an ex-wife, but his ex-girlfriends are Michelle Thomas, Karen Malina White, and Regina Rene King.

Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s wife? The entertainer has been married for quite a while and has kept the details of his spouse under wraps. He has a daughter. The actor has been romantically linked with a few women in the film industry, such as Michelle Thomas and Regina King.

Legit.ng recently published Brittany Smith’s biography. She is a celebrity wife known to be the spouse of Chael Sonnen, an ex-mixed martial artist. She lives a private life and is reportedly an entrepreneur.

The couple reportedly met while attending a fight event in Portland, Oregon, United States. Their relationship began on their second meeting, and they exchanged marriage vows in July 2013. Read her biography to find out more details about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng