Who is Grant Chestnut? Meet Morris Chestnut's son, age, bio, career

Grant Chestnut is a celebrity child and businegrant chestnut’s agess development representative from the United States. He is renowned for being Morris Chestnut's son. His father, Morris, is a famous Hollywood actor best known for portraying Ricky in Boyz n the Hood. Why didn't he follow in his father's footsteps?

Grant Chestnut, Morris Chestnut, Pam Byse and Paige Chestnut honour the actor with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 23, 2022. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Grant Chestnut is a marketing and sales specialist. His father, Morris, is a household name in the entertainment industry. He is widely known for film and TV shows such as Freddy's Nightmares, Breakin' All the Rules and The Enemy Within.

Profile summary

Full name Grant Chestnut Gender Male Date of birth 1997 Age 27 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth Cerritos, California, USA Current residence Denver, Colorado, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Pam Byse Father Morris Chestnut Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University University of Colorado Boulder Profession Business development representative Net worth $60k–$100k

Grant Chestnut's biography

The celebrity kid was born in Cerritos, California, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

His parents are Morris and Pam Byse. His father, Morris, is an American actor, producer and director. His mother was an astrologer and psychologist. Grant grew up alongside his sister, Paige. Paige is a well-known fashion model.

Top-5 facts about Grant Chester. Photo: Morris Chestnut on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Grant attended the University of Colorado Boulder. He graduated in 2019 with a Strategic Communications, Marketing, and Advertising degree.

What is Grant Chestnut's age?

The celebrity child is 27 years old as of March 2024. His exact date of birth is unknown. However, he was born in 1997.

What does Grant Chestnut do for a living?

He is a business developer. He is, however, famous for being Morris Chestnut's son. He worked as a sales representative for CUTCO for five months. CUTCO is a cutlery company in Boulder.

The American celebrity child moved to Denver to work as an international sales coordinator at EF Educational Tours. Between November 2020 and May 2021, he was the account executive and instructor at Atlas Consulting Group, Inc. In January 2022, he started working as a business development representative in an Oracle company in Denver.

Who is Grant Chestnut's wife?

The American business developer is not married and does not have children. He is seemingly single as of 2024.

FAQs

Who is Grant Chestnut? He is an American celebrity child and business development representative. What does Grant Chestnut do for a living? He is a business development representative. Who is Grant Chestnut's mother? His mother is Pam Byse. She is an astrologer and psychologist. Does Morris Chestnut have two sons? No, the American actor has one son and one daughter. Who are Morris Chestnut's kids? His children are Grant and Paige. How old is Grant Chestnut? He is 27 years old as of March 2024. He was born in 1997. Does Grant Chestnut have a wife? No, the young celebrity does not have a wife. Is Syd Chestnut related to Grant Chestnut? No, the two are not connected.

Grant Chestnut is an American celebrity child and business developer. He is renowned as Morris Chestnut's son. Morris is a famous actor, producer and director. He currently resides in Denver, Colorado, United States.

