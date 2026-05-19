Organisers of the popular BBN TV show have sent a strong warning to Nigerians regarding the online registration and physical auditions for the highly anticipated Season 11

The entertainment company released an official statement on social media to address growing rumours about aspiring housemates paying money to secure a spot in the upcoming audition

Many passionate fans of the reality show have taken to various social media platforms to praise the organisers for their transparency and timely updates ahead of the physical screening

Organisers of popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija have moved to address viral rumours about its Season 11 auditions, warning Nigerians against falling for false claims that payments are required.

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's organisers announced that online registration for the 11th season of the show opened on May 16 and will close on May 20, 2026, with limited slots available.

Big Brother Naija says Season 11 auditions remain free after viral messages asking applicants for payment emerge. Photo: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

However, it appears that the announcement triggered a wave of misinformation online.

Scammers reportedly began circulating messages requesting payment from hopeful applicants, a move that the organisers quickly shut down.

In a statement shared on X and Instagram on May 19, the organisers stressed that any messages or platforms requesting money should be ignored.

They explained that the audition process is completely free and open to all eligible participants across the country.

They emphasised that the show’s audition process remains fair, transparent, and accessible, and urged applicants to rely only on official Africa Magic and Big Brother channels for updates.

“False Claim of Payment for Big Brother Naija Auditions. Any communication requesting payment related to Big Brother Naija auditions is false and should be disregarded.”

The show organisers further clarified that no applicant is expected to pay at any stage of the process, and encouraged fans to stay alert against misinformation.

“Big Brother Naija auditions require no payment, and remain free, fair, and accessible to all eligible Nigerians. Rely only on the official Africa Magic and Big Brother platforms for accurate information about Big Brother Naija. We appreciate your continued support and enthusiasm, and urge everyone to remain vigilant against misinformation.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail BBN organisers’ statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@nessamally:

“Omggg! Thank you BigBrother”

@exceptional._joy:

“Let it be known that Biggie gives his mighty platform for free 👏just bring your talent 🙌”

@world_wide_posh:

"Love this transparency from Big Brother Naija 👏🏾 Keeping the audition process free and fair gives every dreamer a real chance.”

@Teamdessyjones:

“This information is valid and timely”

Big Brother Naija urges applicants to avoid scammers amid ongoing Season 11 audition process across Nigeria. Photo: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Tega Dominic addresses controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic, reacted to allegations made against her by Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of media personality Frank Edoho.

The reality star denied claims linking her romantically with Edoho and stated that Sandra would need to provide evidence to support the allegations made online.

Tega also explained that she and Edoho became close after he sent her mother a birthday message online, adding that there was nothing inappropriate between them because they were only friends.

Source: Legit.ng