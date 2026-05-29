The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, advised Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to assert authority against undermining individuals

The traditional ruler, Emir Sanusi, stressed justice must be paired with authority for effective governance in Kano

Kano residents perceive Governor Yusuf as overly patient, prompting calls for stronger leadership

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been advised to deal firmly with individuals who undermine his administration.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, urged Governor Yusuf to combine justice with authority.

The monarch warned the governor against extending respect to those who do not deserve it. The traditional ruler quoted from the Qur’an to illustrate his point.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this during his traditional post-Eid Sallah homage to the governor, a cultural practice in Kano.

‎‎“In the holy Quran, after Allah spoke about sending messengers and holy books, He also mentioned iron, which scholars interpret as authority and power. Justice cannot stand without these two things.”

‎Sanusi II said many Kano residents now perceive Governor Yusuf as overly patient, urging the governor to demonstrate stronger authority:

“My advice to you as a brother is to rise to this challenge and let people know there is a government in Kano. If someone obeys the law, let them live in peace. If they refuse, deal with them.”

The first-class monarch pledged the backing of the emirate council to Governor Yusuf’s administration.

Emir Sanusi stressed that the governor’s success is tied to Kano’s collective future.

‎“Because of the disorder happening in Kano, people think they have a very patient governor, and everyone can do whatever they like.”

Kano Emirs suspend Eid-el-Kabir Durbar

Recall that Kano emirs suspend durbar celebrations during Eid-el-Kabir following police directives and security concerns.

The decision comes after parallel Hawan Sallah raised fears of clashes between supporters of Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero.

The ongoing Kano emirship tussle, now before the Supreme Court until April 2027, continues to disrupt one of Hausa culture’s most iconic traditions.

Read more stories on Kano:

Kano governor Yusuf sends warning to Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kano politics trended after Governor Yusuf sent a caution to the leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor gave the warning while addressing party supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election in the state on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Governor Yusuf told his estranged political godfather that his silence was not an act of cowardice and that he would speak out if pushed to it.

Source: Legit.ng