The Dubai Bling cast features influencers, entrepreneurs, and luxury lifestyle personalities with net worths ranging from $310,000 to $200 million, with Mona Kattan topping the list. The show follows them as they navigate high-profile brand deals, private-jet travel, and Dubai's glamorous social scene. Their wealth comes from business ventures, partnerships, personal brands, and professional achievements.

Danya Mohammed, Jwana Karim, Mona Kattan, Loujain Addada, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mahira Abdelaziz, and Farhana Bodi attend the Dubai Bling S3 Screening. Photo: Christopher Pike (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The show's main star and beauty mogul, Mona Kattan , is the richest cast member, with a net worth of about $100 million to $200 million .

, is the richest cast member, with a net worth of about . Ebraheem Al Samadi is an entrepreneur behind Forever Rose Group , which grew from long‑lasting roses into lifestyle cafes and luxury retail, amassing a $50 million fortune .

is an entrepreneur behind , which grew from long‑lasting roses into lifestyle cafes and luxury retail, amassing a . Kris Fade and his wife, Brianna, co-own Fade Fit, with a combined net worth of $1.5 million to $2 million .

and his wife, co-own Fade Fit, with a combined net worth of . Model Loujain Adada has a net worth of between $3.8 million and $4 million from her career and inheritance, and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle on and off the show.

Inside the fortunes of the Dubai Bling cast, ranked by net worth

In compiling the Dubai Bling cast's net worth list, we used publicly available net worth estimates, recognising that values may change over time as new developments unfold. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Mashable Middle East, Forbes, and verified entertainment and business publications.

Cast member Net worth Mona Kattan $100 million–$200 million Ebraheem Al Samadi $50 million Loujain “LJ” Adada $3.8 million–$4 million Lojain Omran $1 million–$6 million Safa Siddiqui $1.5 million–$5 million Farhana Bodi $1.5 million–$2.5 million Kris Fade $1.2 million–$2 million DJ Bliss $1 million–$2 million Danya Mohammed $850,000 Zeina Khoury $310,000–$2.5 million

10. Zeina Khoury ($310,000–$2.5 million)

Zeina Khoury attends the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show, "Dubai Bling". Photo: Neville Hopwood

Full name: Zeina Khoury

Zeina Khoury Date of birth: 13 December 1983

13 December 1983 Age: 42 years old (as of February 2026)

42 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Lebanon

Lebanon Profession: Real estate executive, entrepreneur, media personality

Zeina Khoury is a Lebanese businesswoman, real estate executive, media personality, and Dubai Bling reality TV star. She is best known as the founder and former CEO of High Mark Real Estate Brokers, where she spent over 11 years managing properties such as D1 Tower and Palazzo Versace Dubai. The company earned her an annual income exceeding $300,000.

In October 2023, Khoury became the president of Zed Capital Real Estate and also founded the fashion startup I Am The Company in February 2023. Beyond real estate, she generates significant income through social media influence and frequent TV and radio appearances across the Middle East.

9. Danya Mohammed ($850,000)

Danya Mohammed AKA Diva Dee attends the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show "Dubai Bling". Photo: Neville Hopwood (modified by author)

Full name: Danya Mohammed

Danya Mohammed Date of birth: 1 January 1992

1 January 1992 Age: 34 years old (as of 2026)

34 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Profession: Social media influencer, entrepreneur

Danya Mohammed, known as Diva Dee, is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality from Abu Dhabi. She gained wider recognition on Dubai Bling alongside her husband, DJ Bliss. Danya has built a strong online following through beauty and lifestyle content on YouTube and Instagram.

Beyond social media, Diva co-founded The Besties Café with fellow Dubai Bling cast member Ebraheem Al Samadi. She also works with several brands across different industries. Her estimated net worth is approximately $850,000.

8. DJ Bliss ($1 million–$2 million)

DJ Marwan Al-Awadhi AKA DJ Bliss attends the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show "Dubai Bling". Photo: Neville Hopwood

Full name: Marwan Parham Al Awadhi

Marwan Parham Al Awadhi Date of birth: 6 June 1981

6 June 1981 Age: 44 years old (as of February 2026)

44 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Profession: DJ, TV presenter, radio personality

Marwan Parham Al Awadhi, known professionally as DJ Bliss, is an Emirati DJ, MC, television host, and radio personality. He is one of the first Emirati-born DJs to tour internationally and a leading name in Dubai’s nightlife scene.

According to his self-titled website, Bliss started his career in the late 1990s and earned the Palm DJ of the Year award, performing at London’s Ministry of Sound. He later moved into television, hosting That’s Entertainment on Dubai One and The Real Flava on Channel 4 Dubai.

As a businessman, he founded Bliss Inc. Entertainment, expanding his brand in music, media, and live events. DJ Bliss' net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million.

7. Kris Fade ($1.2 million–$2 million)

Kris Fade poses in the winners' room with the Reality Personality of the Year Award. Photo: John Phillips (modified by author)

Full name: Kristan Fahd

Kristan Fahd Date of birth: 27 February 1980

27 February 1980 Age: 46 years old (as of 2026)

46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Australia

Australia Profession: Radio presenter, TV host, entrepreneur, musician

Kristan Fahd, popularly known as Kris Fade, is an Australian-Lebanese radio presenter, TV host, musician, and reality star. He hosts The Kris Fade Show on Radio Dubai and the KIIS Network in Australia. Kris also runs the health and fitness brand Fade Fit, which offers protein snacks and supplements.

His wife, Brianna Fade, co-owns the company and manages the brand, helping it expand across the Middle East. Together, they earn income from media work, brand deals, and their business ventures.

6. Farhana Bodi ($1.5 million–$2.5 million)

Farhana Bodi attends the Summer Gala by Gala One Saint-Tropez 2025. Photo: Marc Piasecki (modified by author)

Full name: Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi Date of birth: 4 January 1986

4 January 1986 Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)

40 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Profession: Influencer, model, entrepreneur

Farhana Bodi is an entrepreneur and social media influencer, best known for her role on Dubai Bling. Born in South Africa and now based in Dubai, she is the founder and CEO of I Am Woman Of The World. Her company connects clients and brands through social events and supports women-owned businesses.

Farhana also earns income through brand endorsements, partnerships, modelling, and other ventures. She has walked the red carpet at Cannes and appeared at London Fashion Week. In 2024, she was honoured with the Global Indian Fashion Icon Award.

5. Safa Siddiqui ($1.5 million–$5 million)

Safa Siddiqui attends the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show "Dubai Bling". Photo: Neville Hopwood (modified by author)

Full name: Safa Siddiqui

Safa Siddiqui Date of birth: 6 August 1988

6 August 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of February 2025)

37 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Profession: Fashion designer, entrepreneur, model, TV personality

Safa Siddiqui is a British-Iraqi fashion designer, model, social media personality, and entrepreneur. She began her career as a real estate agent in London before entering Dubai’s fashion scene in 2013. Safa Siddiqui has collaborated with Dubai-based brand Lichi and launched her own real estate company, Decisive Living.

The model also partners with Shein and other fashion brands, earning approximately $100,000 from fashion and $150,000 from real estate. She shares her luxurious lifestyle on social media, featuring yachts, Ferraris, and luxury hotels.

4. Lojain Omran ($1 million–$6 million)

Lojain Omran attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Full name: Lojain Omran

Lojain Omran Date of birth: 26 October 1977

26 October 1977 Age: 48 years old (as of February 2026)

48 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Profession: TV presenter, social media personality, reality TV star

Lojain Omran is a Saudi Arabian TV presenter, social media personality, and reality star. She began her career in banking before transitioning into television. Lojain Omran has hosted shows such as The Situation With Lojain, Good Morning Arabs!, Ya Hala Around the Gulf, and World of Eve.

The TV presenter is one of the wealthiest cast members of the show, with an estimated net worth between $1 million and $6 million

3. Loujain "LJ" Adada ($3.8 million–$4 million)

Loujain Adada attends the Closing Night Red Carpet. Photo: Darren Arthur (modified by author)

Full name: Loujain Adada

Loujain Adada Date of birth: 11 November 1989

11 November 1989 Age: 36 years old (as of February 2026)

36 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Model, TV presenter, influencer

Loujain “LJ” Adada is one of the wealthiest cast members of Dubai Bling, with a net worth estimated at $3.8 million and $4 million. Born in California and raised in Lebanon, she began modelling at age 14 and later hosted Energy Spin Magazine on MTV Lebanon.

By 21, Loujain Adada had gained significant fame and expanded her career in television and social media. In 2012, she married billionaire Walid Juffali, and the couple had two daughters, Talia and Lana. After her husband’s passing, she inherited part of his fortune, which further increased her wealth.

2. Ebraheem Al Samadi ($50 million)

Ebraheem Al Samadi attends the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show "Dubai Bling". Photo: Neville Hopwood

Full name: Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi Date of birth: 15 January 1988

15 January 1988 Age: 38 years old (as of 2026)

38 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Kuwait

Kuwait Profession: Entrepreneur, TV personality

Ebraheem al Samadi's net worth is estimated at $50 million, making him one of the richest cast members of Dubai Bling. He was born in Kuwait and raised in the U.S. At age 14, Ebraheem started selling thrifted items on eBay and earned one of eBay’s 1,000 Power Seller awards.

In 2015, Ebraheem al Samadi acquired Forever Rose London and moved the business to Dubai. He grew it into a $21 million luxury brand. Today, he is the founder and CEO of the Forever Rose Group. The company specialises in long-lasting flowers and runs luxury cafés, including Dubai’s 2D-style Forever Rose Café.

Ebraheem also owns nine companies under the Al Samadi Group. He has delivered flowers to royal residences in the UK and Belgium.

1. Mona Kattan ($100 million–$200 million)

Mona Kattan during the KAYALI Launch Event with Mona Kattan. Photo: Franziska Krug (modified by author)

Full name: Mona Kattan

Mona Kattan Date of birth: 8 May 1985

8 May 1985 Age: 40 years old (as of February 2026)

40 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Oklahoma, United States

Oklahoma, United States Profession: Beauty mogul, entrepreneur, reality TV star

Mona Kattan's net worth is reportedly between $100 million and $200 million, making her the richest cast member of Dubai Bling. Born in Oklahoma to Iraqi parents, she earned a degree in finance from the American University of Sharjah in 2008.

Mona co-founded Huda Beauty with her sisters, Huda and Alya, a brand now valued at over $560 million. She is also the founder and CEO of Kayali Fragrances, a luxury perfume brand. In addition, she invests in companies such as The Luxury Closet, Kitopi, Humantra, and Fresha.

Who has the highest net worth in Dubai Bling?

The Huda Beauty owner, Mona Kattan, is the wealthiest among the Dubai Bling cast. Her net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 million to $200 million.

How rich is LJ from Dubai Bling?

Loujain "LJ" Adada from Dubai Bling is estimated to be worth $3.8 million and $4 million, earning her fortune through modelling, TV presenting, inheritance from her late husband, and brand partnerships.

The Dubai Bling cast includes some of Dubai's most prominent socialites, entrepreneurs, and media figures. Their net worths showcase success in business, entertainment, and personal branding. Outside the show, many members expand their fortunes through investments, luxury ventures, and influencer partnerships.

