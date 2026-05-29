The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica will clash in the 2026 Unity Cup final

Nigeria defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final, while Jamaica defeated India by the same scoreline

The two countries are meeting in the second consecutive final, with Nigeria winning the 2025 edition

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica will face off in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup, with the match to watch on multiple platforms.

Nigeria defeated the Warriors of Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final, while Jamaica defeated the Blue Tigers of India by the same scoreline.

Super Eagles beat Zimbabwe to reach Unity Cup final. Photo by Maynard Manyowa.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, the Super Eagles and Jamaica have become regular foes in the final of the Unity Cup, having met twice and are set for a third meeting.

Nigeria won the first edition in 2002, 1-0, thanks to James Obiorah’s lone strike. The Super Eagles won the 2025 edition 5-4 on penalties in Brentford.

Nigeria vs Jamaica team news

Both countries arrived in the final with a fully fit squad, and Jamaica invited Manchester United youngster Dante Plunkett to the squad for the final.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle is expected to retain most of his starting 11 for the first match after an impressive outing against Zimbabwe.

Debutant goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo kept a clean sheet, Femi Azeez scored a brace, while Terem Moffi led the boys as captain on his 20th appearance.

NPFL duo Chibueze Oputa and Obinna impressed from the start, Tosin Oyedokun had a decent cameo, while others would wait for their opportunity.

What the players said

Olympique Marseille midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi believes that the only thing the Super Eagles are focused on at the moment is to win the Unity Cup.

“We are here to win the Unity Cup. I wouldn't say anything about the Poland and Portugal game. First, we get the job done here, and then we'll see what happens in Poland and in Portugal,” he said.

Jamaican midfielder Courtney Clarke, who scored during the win over India, shifts his focus to the final, claiming that the Reggae Boyz will utilise their strength and try to cause an upset.

“It’s just more of a thing we just have to do what we do, keep our energy, stick to the plan, and let football do the rest. Just to keep working and try to beat Nigeria,” he said.

Courtney Clarke aims for victory against Nigeria. Photo from @CourtsOfficial4.

Source: Twitter

Where to watch Nigeria vs Jamaica

As noted by Unity Cup, the match will be played at The Valley on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 7:30 pm Nigerian time kickoff, and broadcast globally on streaming platforms.

Indian streaming platform Fancode acquired the right to stream, while the match will also be available on YouTube channels when it begins.

Jamaica's coach sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Jamaica’s head coach, Rudolph Speid, sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the Unity Cup final.

Speid claimed that Nigeria have always beaten the Reggae Boyz, but this time he wants to change things and believes every team is beatable.

Source: Legit.ng