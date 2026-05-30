Aduke Balogun appealed to the government to rescue her ward who remained in captivity after the school attacks in Oriire LGA

Residents initially mistook the armed men for security personnel before gunshots erupted across Yawota community during the attack

Gunmen abducted pupils, teachers and school officials after invading three schools in Oyo State on May 15

A woman working as a hired labourer in Yawota community, Oyo State, has appealed to authorities to rescue her ward who remains among victims abducted during attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Aduke Balogun speaks during a solidarity visit to affected families in Oyo State. Photo: Oriirenitiwa

Source: Facebook

The woman, identified as Aduke Balogun, made the appeal during a condolence and solidarity visit organised by the Oriire Youth Council to families affected by the abduction incident in Esinele and Yawota communities, Punch reported.

A video from the visit, which surfaced online on Friday, May 29, captured emotional reactions from relatives and community members still awaiting the release of the abducted children and teachers.

How did Oyo school attack happen?

Balogun explained that she relocated to the community for work and had taken responsibility for raising the child, Kehinde Kaosarat, because her biological parents were absent.

“I am the father of the child and the mother of the child. Her parents are not here. Me too, I have no one. I came here as a hired worker,” she said.

She recalled that residents initially mistook the attackers for security operatives when they entered the area on the morning of the attack.

“In the morning, we bathed our children. They went to school. After 9am, we saw some people dressed like soldiers. We were saying, which visitors have entered Yawota,” she said.

Balogun said panic broke out moments later after gunshots rang through the community.

“Before we knew it, we started hearing gunshots. Everybody started running around. Nobody was around,” she added.

What did families tell government?

The distraught woman said she briefly saw her ward during the confusion before losing contact with her.

“I saw my daughter, Kaosarat. Her name is Kehinde Kaosarat,” Balogun said.

She appealed to the government to intensify rescue efforts for the abducted children.

“Please help me. We are visitors. We are begging the government. We know they are working. But they should help free our children,” she said.

Another resident, Madam Agnes, also recounted the confusion that followed the attack. According to her, residents fled into nearby bushes as gunmen fired repeatedly.

“Nobody stayed. We all started running. Nobody stopped to wait for the children. We were all running inside the bush,” she said.

What is government saying now?

The Elesinele of Esinele, Tajudeen Abioye, confirmed that pupils, teachers and school officials were among those abducted during the attacks.

Gunmen reportedly invaded Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele, and L.A. Primary School on May 15.

Oyo State authorities have dismissed online claims suggesting that the abducted victims had regained freedom, insisting that rescue operations are still ongoing.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

Source: Legit.ng