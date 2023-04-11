Bebahan’s biography: age, height, real name, nationality, boyfriend

Who is Bebahan? She is a British Twitch streamer, model, TikTok star and social media influencer famously known for her live streams on Twitch. Mainly she streams Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys, and Just Chatting video games.

Bebahan has a YouTube channel where she mainly posts reactions, vlogs and other fun content-related videos. In addition, she boasts a massive fan base on other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Real name Hannah Nickname Bebahan Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 1994 Age 28 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Birmingham, England, United Kingdom Current residence Melbourne, Australia Nationality British Ethnicity English-Polish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown (dyed blonde) Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Siblings Profession Twitch streamer, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $2 million YouTube Bebahan Twitch @Bebahan

The social media entertainer was born in Birmingham, England, United Kingdom. She is a British citizen and of English-Polish ethnicity. The TikTok star was raised alongside her two sisters. She currently resides in Melbourne, Australia. Bebahan had joined the university to pursue a bachelor's degree in photography but dropped out after a year.

What is Bebahan's age? The social media personality is 28 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 2 September 1994; her zodiac sign is Virgo

She is a Twitch streamer, TikTok celebrity and social media influencer. Before venturing into a social media career, Bebahan operated furniture and beauty businesses. She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 24 February 2015. She has garnered prominence for uploading reactions, vlogs, challenges and comic-related-content videos on the channel. As of now, she has gained over 1.1 million subscribers.

In addition, the TikTok star has another YouTuber channel which she created on 17 December 2021. Currently, the channel has 206 thousand subscribers. She is also on TikTok, where she boasts 1.2 million followers and more than 18 million likes as of this writing.

Bebahan is also active and famous on Instagram, with 685 thousand followers at the time of writing. She uses the account to share her lifestyle, swimwear and modelling photos. She also has a backup Instagram page with over 28 thousand followers.

She is also a Twitch streamer. She lives streams video games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys, Just Chatting, and Apex Legends. She has currently amassed 215 thousand followers on her Twitch account.

Additionally, she has a Twitter account with over 30 thousand followers. The Twitch streamer is also on OnlyFans, where she charges a subscription fee for exclusive content.

The YouTuber's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. She majorly earns her wealth through her social media endeavours.

The YouTube star is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-24-35 inches or 84-61-89 centimetres.

Bebahan is a Twitch streamer, model and social media influencer who has become famous due to her live streaming on her Twitch account. She is also a TikTok star with a massive following. She lives in Melbourne, Australia.

