A young Nigerian lady shared an emotional post on the TikTok app, crying bitterly and denouncing her faith in God

In the heartbreaking video, she broke down in tears and disclosed why she had taken the decision never to pray to God again

Massive reactions followed her video as many social media users stormed the comments section to sympathise with her

A young Nigerian lady posted a deeply emotional video on TikTok which quickly went viral.

In the clip she wept openly and expressed a complete loss of faith in God, stating that she would no longer direct any prayers towards Him.

Lady cries bitterly as she denounces God. Photo credit: @Excellent Diaries/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady vows never to pray to God

Her grief and words drew immediate attention from viewers who watched the footage and reacted strongly in the comment section.

Identified as @Excellent diaries on TikTok, she explained in the video that she had reached a point of exhaustion with her circumstances.

She described feeling weary of life and expressed regret about being born.

The heartbroken lady maintained that she intended to stop praying to God for any reason at all.

She went on to question the purpose of prayer, asking what benefit it had brought her.

Speaking further, she spoke about God remaining in heaven while observing her suffering.

According to her, she felt abandoned during hardship and believed no intervention had occurred despite her pain.

She stated that God had remained silent while she continued to endure difficult conditions.

She rejected the idea that people should maintain belief in a God who permitted his children to suffer in such a manner.

Lady tearfully shares her reason for denouncing God. Photo credit: @Excellent Diaries/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"I have had enough of it. I'm not praying to God again. I'm tired of this world. I wish I wasn't born into this world. I am not praying to God again. I am not going to pray to God again for anything. I am going to pray to God again for anything. Everything that we pray, where has he liked me to. Where has he liked me to. I am not going to pray to God because God is in heaven. He is looking at me. I am suffering. He did not do anything about it. He just kept quiet and allowed me to be suffering like this. He did not do anything about it. And they said we should believe in God that will allow his children to be suffering. I do not understand. I am not praying to God anything again. Anything that wants to happen, let it happen. I am not praying to God for anything again in this world. I am not praying to God for anything. Shebi na the suffer don dey suffer. Anything we want happen, let it happen. Everything that we are going through, God is in heaven looking at me. He cannot do anything. He will keep me quiet. I will be suffering."

Reactions as lady laments over suffering

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Steven said:

"In this life we reach a certain point when we think prayer no longer works. That same boundary of time is the time God is about answer you."

@April’s Elegance said:

"Hi sis please i used to overthink and tired of my journey at a point but on the NSPPD altar God restored my peace. Please join. Sending you lots of love and light."

@nzamosecc said:

"I understand you, I love you. God loves you more, the world is ruled by the enemy hence our suffering but we have to keep the faith."

@Nneamaka commented:

"You need to love God beyond your condition. Either we pray or not, God is still God and he wouldn’t change his nature because of you. God and watch “when God is silent “by Joshua selman."

@BILLIONAIRE EVANGELIST added:

"You have been through all that but we didn't have cameras now we are busy smiling,dear calm down. He is working even if u don't see it."

See the post below:

Lady openly denounces Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady opened up about her faith as she openly denounced Christianity.

In her TikTok post, she explained that she has had some experiences with Christians.

Source: Legit.ng