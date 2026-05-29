FCTA warns Abuja facility owners against hosting events by 'illegal organisations'

PDP faction plans to ratify Jonathan as presidential candidate for 2027 elections

Failure to comply with directives may lead to revocation of property titles

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under Minister Nyesom Wike has issued a warning to owners of hotels, event centres and public facilities in Abuja against hosting gatherings organised by what it described as “illegal organisations”.

The directive comes amid plans by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold a special convention in Abuja to ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Wike Takes Action as Factional PDP Moves To Ratify Jonathan’s Presidency

Source: Twitter

The convention is scheduled to hold on Saturday at the A Class Event Centre in Wuse 2, Abuja.

PDP faction moves to ratify Jonathan

The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the PDP had earlier announced Jonathan as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential race, PM news reported.

The group said the ratification convention would formally endorse the former president as its flag bearer ahead of the election.

Although members of the faction claimed Jonathan had been cleared by the party’s screening committee, the former president has yet to publicly confirm his participation in the race.

Babangida Aliyu, a member of the screening committee, had said Jonathan emerged as the only cleared aspirant despite not physically appearing before the panel.

Wike-backed faction recognises different candidate

The latest development comes amid an ongoing leadership dispute within the PDP, with the faction recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reportedly backing former lawmaker Sandy Onor as its presidential candidate.

Political observers believe the FCTA’s latest warning may be linked to attempts to prevent the Turaki-led faction from using public facilities for its planned convention.

FCTA warns event centres and hotels

In a statement issued on Friday, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, warned facility owners to verify the legality of organisations before approving venue requests.

The statement said:

“Owners of Event Centres and Hotels in particular must ensure that they only deal with Independent National Electoral Commission recognised leadership of political parties in respect of the use of their facilities.”

It added that operators must also maintain proper documentation of all transactions connected to political activities.

FCTA threatens revocation of property titles

The FCTA further warned that any facility found hosting groups not recognised by law could face sanctions, including the revocation of title documents.

The statement said: “Failure to comply with this directive will result in revocation of the title documents of such properties.”

According to the administration, the move forms part of broader security measures aimed at preventing activities capable of disrupting peace within the nation’s capital.

Security monitoring intensified in Abuja

The administration said security monitoring around event centres, hotels and public buildings in Abuja would now be intensified.

Olayinka stated:

“This is aimed at ensuring that they are not used by illegal organisations for gatherings capable of disrupting the peace of the nation’s capital.”

He also urged owners of public facilities to carefully examine both the purpose of gatherings and the status of organisations seeking to use their venues.

The development has further heightened political tension within the PDP as rival factions continue positioning ahead of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng