A University of Ibadan graduate celebrated completing her studies with an energetic video that quickly attracted attention online

Excited graduate proudly showcased her achievement and invited social media users to join her graduation celebration

TikTok users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages as the graduation video gained widespread reactions

A Nigerian lady Oluwabukola Janet Adediran has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself celebrating her graduation from the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

The graduate, identified as @helens_empire3, took to the popular social media platform to mark the achievement with an energetic celebration.

A lady celebrates as she bags degree from University of Ibadan. Photo credit: @helens_empire3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the excited graduate of sociology was seen proudly showing off her academic success by displaying her graduation sash.

She appeared dressed for the occasion as she celebrated the completion of her studies at Nigeria's premier university.

Sharing the clip online, Oluwabukola invited social media users to join in her joy.

"Celebrate me guys!" she captioned the video.

The post quickly gained attention from TikTok users, many of whom congratulated her on reaching the important academic milestone.

Reactions as UI graduate celebrates degree

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

@Bag vendor in Ibadan said:

"Congratulations to you.🥰🥰🥰 Bagging a degree in sociology is amazing after 7 years!"

@zayn_arb said:

"Congratulations baby. 🥰 Greater you I pray."

@I’m back said:

"My sign Dey your shirt (ice).😅."

Watch the TikTok video below:

UI master's graduate sets record with degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate celebrated becoming the first person to complete a pioneering master's programme in a course.

Source: Legit.ng