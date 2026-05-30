The Nigerian Correctional Service has denied allegations that officials at the Kuje Custodial Centre stole valuables belonging to inmates

The agency stated that the reported N120 million wristwatch allegedly belonging to former bank executive Tunde Ayeni was not listed in official admission records

Authorities said the search conducted at the facility was routine and all recovered prohibited items were documented according to established procedures

The Nigerian Correctional Service has denied reports alleging that officials at the Kuje Custodial Centre stole valuables belonging to inmates, including a luxury wristwatch said to be worth N120 million.

The allegation surfaced in an online publication which claimed that Tunde Ayeni, a former bank executive currently facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was deprived of an expensive wristwatch while in custody.

Correctional Service denied allegations that officials at the Kuje Custodial Centre stole valuables. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the report, the correctional service described the claim as false and misleading. It maintained that no evidence existed to support the allegation.

What did correctional service say?

In a statement issued by its spokesperson cited by Nation, Jane Osuji, the agency said the report did not reflect the procedures governing custodial facilities across the country.

According to the Service, the incident referenced in the publication was a routine security operation conducted within the Kuje facility.

“For the avoidance of doubt, what took place at the Custodial Centre in Kuje, was a routine security search carried out within the facility and all recovered prohibited items were dully processed and documented.

“The exercise was conducted professionally and in line with extant Standard Operating Procedures aimed at maintaining security, order, discipline, and the integrity of custodial operations.”

The agency stated that security searches are standard practice and are designed to maintain order within correctional centres.

Entrance to the Kuje Custodial Centre where the disputed search operation was conducted. Photo: PT

Source: Facebook

Are inmates allowed personal valuables?

The correctional service explained that its regulations do not permit inmates to keep unauthorised personal items or large amounts of money while in custody.

It added that all belongings declared by inmates at the point of admission are properly recorded and secured until their release or discharge from the facility.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service operates under clearly defined regulations which prohibit inmates from keeping personal unauthorised items and large sums of money while in custody.

“Upon admission into any custodial facility, all personal belongings and valuables declared by inmates are properly documented, recorded, and kept in safe custody until discharge or lawful release.”

What did records at Kuje show?

The service further stated that available records at the Kuje Custodial Centre did not show that the items mentioned in the report were declared by any inmate upon admission.

“Available records from the custodial centre do not indicate that the items mentioned in the reports were declared by the inmate(s) upon admission, neither were such items found or recorded during the search operation.

“Consequently, there is no official record supporting the allegation that the said prohibited valuables were in the custody of the inmate(s) within the facility.”

The agency insisted that the allegation lacked documentary support and urged the public to rely on verified information regarding its operations.

Kano cleric on death row seeks relocation from Kuje prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara, a Kano-based cleric sentenced to death for blasphemy, has approached the Court of Appeal in Kano with a request to be moved from Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja back to Kurmawa Correctional Centre in Kano.

According to Daily Trust, in a petition dated April 3, 2026, Kabara said his relocation to Abuja had disrupted his ability to properly pursue his appeal.

Source: Legit.ng