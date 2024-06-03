Marshall Coben's biography: the iconic life of jane leeves' husband

Marshall Coben is a film producer and TV executive from the United States. He is widely recognised as the husband of Jane Leeves, an English actress, model, producer, and singer. His wife is best known for her role as Daphne Moon on the NBC TV sitcom Frasier.

Marshall Coben and his wife attend the 5th Annual Museum of Television & Radio Gala (L) The couple at the British Consul official residence (R) Photo: Ron Galella, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Little was known about Marshall Coben until his relationship with actress Jane Leeves came to the fore. The two have been married for over two decades and have two children. Although he is in the entertainment industry, as his wife is, Marshall prefers to lead a low-key life.

Profile summary

Full name Marshall Coben Gender Male Year of birth 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Jane Leeves Children 2 Profession Producer, TV executive Net worth $3 million

Marshall Coben's biography

The American producer was born in 1970 in the United States. Marshall Coben's age is 54 years old as of 2024, but his exact date of birth is unknown. He is an American citizen of white descent.

What does Marshall Coben do?

He is a producer and TV executive. He landed his first job in the media as a production associate on the show Father Dowling Mysteries. Between 1988 and 1991, he was a post-production assistant for the crime drama mystery series Signal Hill Speed Run.

Top-5 facts about Marshall Coben. Photo: Mathew Imaging/Getty Images (modified by author)

In 2014, he worked as a producer for the short movie Simpler Times. He made a significant public appearance in 2013 after being featured as an interviewee in the documentary The Signal Hill Speed Run, which covered the world's first skateboard race in California, USA.

Jane Leeves' husband is an executive at CBS Studios, a production company formed by merging Paramount Television and CBS Productions. The company has created several notable shows, such as Melrose Place, Three Rivers, and 90210.

What is Marshall Coben's net worth?

According to The City Celeb, Naija News, and Kemi Filani News, his alleged net worth is $3 million. He has mainly acquired this wealth as a producer and TV executive.

How did Marshall Coben and Jane Leeves meet?

The two first met at the Paramount Christmas party in 1995. After a few days, they had their first date at Pinot Hollywood. His wife revealed in an interview how she felt when she saw Coben for the first time. She stated:

When I saw him, I was smitten immediately. He just had the most fabulous smile, and I just hoped that he was indeed that fabulous.

Marshall Coben's wedding was held on 21 December 1996 in a small village church on top of a hill, and about 35 people attended. His mother-in-law hired vintage cars to take everyone to the wedding and reception.

The couple share two kids: a daughter, Isabella Kathryn Coben, born on 9 January 2001, and a son, Finn William Leeves Coben, born on 19 December 2003. He lives with his wife and children in Los Angeles, California, USA.

His wife, Jane Leeves, is an actress from England. She is known for starring in films and TV shows such as Frasier, Hot in Cleveland, The Resident, and Seinfeld. Her role as Daphne Moon on the hit NBC sitcom Frasier earned her Emmy and Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Marshall Coben's height and weight

The American producer is approximately 5 feet 9 inches, or 175 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Fast facts about Marshall Coben

Who is Marshall Coben? He is an American producer and a TV executive. What is Marshall Coben's nationality? He is an American citizen. Where does Marshall Coben live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Jane Leeves still married to Marshall Coben? Yes, the English actress is still married to Marshall. When did Jane Leeves and Marshall Coben get married? The producer and his wife exchanged marriage vows on 27 December 1996. What is Marshall Coben's height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. What are Marshall Coben's children? He has two kids, Isabella Kathryn and Finn William Leeves Coben.

Marshall Coben is a CBS Studios executive. He is widely known for his romantic relationship with English actress Jane Leeves. They have been married for over two decades and have two kids. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

