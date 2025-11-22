A few days ago, when the nation was thrown into mourning and worry over the viral video of the attack on a CAC church in Eruku, Kwara state, many Nigerians did not keep mute about the incident

Celebrities like Davido, Funke Akindele, Verydarkman and others took to their social media pages to air their views about the state of the nation

Widespread concern trailed the viral Eruku church attack in Kwara state as Nigerians were left stunned and worried about the state of insecurity in the country.

The incident was met with outrage and murmurs from many people, and celebrities also took to social media to pour out their hearts and criticise the government over rising insecurity.

In this article, Legit.ng presents how some celebrities expressed concern about the viral incident.

1. Davido condoles with grieving families

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, was among the celebrities who reacted to the viral video of the attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

In an Instagram story post, the music star expressed his condolences to the grieving families and stated that no one deserves to endure such pain.

He also cursed those responsible for sponsoring insecurity in Nigeria and prayed for the safe return of the abducted children in Kebbi to their families and community.

2. Skit maker Officer Woos shares family ordeal

Content creator Oladapo Gbadamosi, aka Officer Woos, did not stay silent after the viral video of the Kwara church attack.

He took to X to share how his family is also affected by insecurity in Nigeria. Officer Woos revealed that his mother's only brother travelled home, but never reached his destination.

According to him, It has been a month with no word from his uncle. He lamented the worsening state of insecurity and commented that people are living in frightening times.

3. Moses Bliss questions the attack

Gospel singer Moses Bliss was heartbroken by the viral video of the attack on a church in Kwara State.

In his post, he questioned what the victims had done to deserve such a fate. He expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in a place that should have been a sanctuary of peace.

Moses Bliss also called for swift action to prevent future attacks and criticised those who downplayed the severity of the incident.

4. RMD calls for a national response

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, better known as RMD, also spoke out about the attack on the CAC church in Kwara state.

He described the incident as a national tragedy that should not be ignored. RMD added that the events happening in Nigeria are not isolated incidents but painful signs of a country losing its moral and human foundation.

5. Ice Prince reminds Nigerians of Jos attack

Nigerian rapper Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince, did not remain quiet about the attack. In a series of posts on X, he recalled growing up amid crisis in Jos, Plateau State.

The music star urged Nigerians to wake up, as history seemed to be repeating itself on a larger scale. Fans who were moved to tears recalled the horrors of the Jos crisis, with some noting that the fear still lingers after many years.

6 Olamide expresses heartfelt concern

Nigerian singer Olamide Adedeji, fondly known as Badoo, shared his pain following the attacks in Kwara and Kebbi States.

In a social media post, Olamide expressed that the hearts of the people are broken due to the recent attacks in the country.

He added that while people are still reeling from the shock of the Kwara attack, another tragedy occurred with the accident that claimed the lives of several NYSC members from AFUED. Olamide called for prayer and unity among Nigerians to combat insecurity.

7. VDM stages protest on federal road

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, made several videos about the Kwara church attack.

He publicly called for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign, stating that if the president could not bring back the abducted children and secure the country, it would be better for him to step down.

Verydarkman staged a protest on a federal road, displaying banners with messages directed at the president.

8. Falz criticises President Tinubu over Kwara church attack

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, also reacted to the viral Kwara church attack.

In a tweet, he stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was failing to perform his constitutional duties to the nation.

Falz lamented that the continuous silence and inaction regarding the recurring killings had become unbearable for Nigerians.

He also reminded the public of Tinubu's past call for President Goodluck Jonathan to resign in 2014 due to rising insecurity.

9. Funke Akindele heartbroken over attack

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele was devastated after seeing the video of the attack on the Kwara church.

She revealed that she shed tears, especially when she saw an elderly woman struggling to run for safety inside the church.

10. Jaywon shares experience after Kwara church attack

Nigerian singer Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, popularly known as Jaywon, shared his painful experience after discussing the insecurity issue. The "This Year" crooner recalled that earlier in the year, he spoke out about the worsening insecurity in Nigeria and was met with a N100 million lawsuit as a result.

11.Yvonne Jegede cries over church attack

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede was in tears as she spoke about the heartbreaking video of the attack.

In her recording, shared on Instagram, she accused politicians and security agencies of staying silent about insecurity in Nigeria.

Yvonne asked who the politicians would rule if all the Christians were killed due to insecurity.

12. Iyabo Ojo raises alarm over insecurity

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo also voiced her concerns over the growing insecurity in Nigeria. In a post on Instagram, she expressed deep worry about the recurring attacks, drawing parallels to past national tragedies, such as the abduction of the Chibok girls.

13 Femi Adebayo laments over insecurity

Actor and film producer Femi Adebayo also reacted to the rising wave of deadly attacks in Nigeria.

In a tweet on X, Adebayo lamented that lives, dreams, and futures were being wasted daily due to insecurity. He called for stronger security measures and strategies to protect the citizens.

14. Cute Abiola slams government over attack

Skit maker Abdulgafar Abiola, known as Cute Abiola, criticized both the federal and state governments over insecurity in Nigeria.

He stated that press statements were not enough at this point; action was needed to combat the rising insecurity and loss of life and property.

Cute Abiola also cautioned the government against making promises that would be forgotten within a week after the attack.

15. Kate Henshaw calls for action over attack

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw also reacted to the attack on innocent worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

She emphasized that the people need more than just condolence messages; they require action from the government.

The actress criticised the government's lukewarm attitude in the face of such danger.

