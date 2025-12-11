A social media user living in Abuja has called out Pastor Jerry Eze over one of his sermons

The cleric had preached against some men in Abuja who take advantage of ladies to get money and become wealthy

The man told the cleric what he expected from him after the sermon criticised his colleagues living in the Federal Capital City

The founder of Stream of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has come under intense scrutiny over one of his messages during a church service.

The cleric had preached about men in Abuja and how they take advantage of women in the name of dating them.

Fans react as man drags Pastor Jerry over his teaching. Photo credit@realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

According to him, some Abuja men use subtle tactics to collect money from their lovers, which they never return. He even demonstrated how they typically behave and speak when asking for money.

Reacting to the sermon, a man shared the video of the teaching and criticised the cleric. He stated that Pastor Jerry was generalizing, which he believed should not be the case.

Man slams Pastor Jerry over his remarks

In response to the philanthropist’s video, the Abuja man questioned why the cleric made such an utterance.

He argued that if a lady and a man have just met, and the man is in need of financial assistance, the lady might still choose to help him.

Pastor Jerry's fans defend him over utterance from social media user. Photo credit@realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

The man added that Abuja men would not let Pastor Jerry's remarks slide and insisted that the pastor should apologize to all Abuja men for his comments.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Pastor Jerry Eze has faced criticism over his preaching and miracles.

Last year, while staging a prayer conference in London, he was accused of staging miracles. Similarly, just a few weeks ago, after unknown gunmen attacked a church in Kwara state, Pastor Jerry Eze was called out for not reacting to the incident.

See the video here:

Fans react what man said to Pastor Jerry Eze

Netizens reacted to what the man said about the cleric. They also dragged him and stated that he is guilty of what the cleric said. Here are comments below:

@micaiaholuwafemi reacted:

"We go play davido song for this one if you no get money hide your face oga hide your face in shame."

@cutetafa stated:

"Sir, are you guilty of what was said? Because from the way things appear, it seems so. But if you are not guilty, then please allow those who are responsible to speak for themselves."

@geraldineodey17 shared:

"But did he lie?"

@mexychem commented:

"Some of una ehh, una children will be ashamed of wetin they go see Una saying on social media...you dey fight for Abuja men."

@barbie984 shared:

"Abuja na ur state. Abuja man ko Abuja man ni, na lie him talk?:"

Pastor Jerry Eze replies critics

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Jerry Eze was not happy with the kind of reactions he got after sharing videos from his UK prayer conference.

The clergy was in the UK in 2024, where he conducted a massive prayer conference. A little girl stood up from her wheelchair during the program. During his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things.

Source: Legit.ng