Ice Prince has recounted how he grew up amid the crisis in Jos, Plateau state, following the viral Kwara church attack

In a series of posts on his X account, he shared the painful experience of witnessing lives being taken indiscriminately

He urged Nigerians to wake up and take action, warning that history is repeating itself in the country

Nigerian singer Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince, has joined his colleagues in the entertainment industry to react to the viral Kwara church attack video.

The country has been thrown into mourning due to the ongoing insecurity and unrest.

Fans reract to Ice Prince's post about Jos. Photo credit@iceprince

Source: Instagram

Celebrities such as Funke Akindele, VDM, Don Jazzy, and Iyabo Ojo have been lending their voices and calling on the country's leaders to take action.

Amid the growing concern, an old video of Bishop Oyedepo warning the nation also surfaced.

In a series of tweets on his X handle, Ice Prince reflected on growing up amid the crisis in Jos.

According to him, the crisis in Jos remains one of the most underreported issues. He explained that people watched in silence as the once peaceful city bled, and now, people shudder at the mere mention of Jos.

Ice Prince warned that history is attempting to repeat itself on an even larger scale.

Ice Prince sends memo to Tinubu over insecurity

In another tweet, Iceprince shared that the Jos crisis began in 2001 when he was a teenager. He recalled that many women and children ran to the NDLEA barracks to seek safety.

Ice Prince warns Nigeria n about crisis. Photo credit@iceprince

Source: Instagram

He added that for years, he had been telling people about the crisis, but the real-life story felt like poetry to many. Now, they are witnessing the same horrors firsthand.

The music star stated that some Nigerians have been "bleeding" for nearly 25 years. He urged the people to wake up and take action, emphasizing that where there is a will, there will always be a way.

Ice Prince called on President Tinubu to act, noting that much of the responsibility falls on his table.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to Ice Prince's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the singer. Here are comments below:

@callmekvc reacted:

"I hope they're seeing it, some will think it's just a post not knowing it's real bcos they've not experienced it before."

@EnimoneyRyo commented:

"Christians and Muslims need to come together and save Nigeria. We are not each other's enemy, the enemies are the terrorists! We have survived difficult times in the past, and God will help us survive this time too!."

@missHopeWeb3 said:

"We had such a beautiful community childhood fresh air trees mountains lakes every type of fruit - I lived at Tudun wada Keana near Hwolshe before Christembassy HQ was built there And fwavwei road near old govt house Papa I’m weak - all we have is memories of pieces our home."

Moses Bliss react to Kwara church attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that gospel singer, Moses Bliss, joined other celebrities in reacting to the viral video showing the attack on worshippers at a church in Kwara state.

He raised questions and shared what the government can do to address the increasing attacks on Christians.

Source: Legit.ng