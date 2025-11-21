Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to react to the judgment passed on Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government

In a post on his Instagram page, he sent a daring message to the politician about what should be done for the Southeast

His fans were impressed with what he wrote and shared their own thoughts on what they would do

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to react to the life imprisonment handed down to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Earlier, the businessman lashed out at the president, telling him that he would not secure any votes in the next election with the decision made regarding Kanu.

In another post on his Instagram page, Cubana Chiefpriest revealed that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives had sent him a message, but later deleted the message.

He explained that he was initially scared, but soon realized he had no reason to fear. He sternly warned the politician that God would embarrass him if he came for him.

Not stopping there, Cubana Chiefpriest urged the Deputy Speaker to focus on his work and do it well. He added that the politician could not do anything worse to him than the pain he had already endured due to the situation in the Southeast.

Cubana Chiefpriest's fans hail him over post. Photo credit@cubanachieflpriest

Chiefpriest puts himself in the Deputy Speaker's shoes

Sharing how he would handle the situation if he were the Deputy Speaker, the businessman, who was dragged by alleged his baby mama, said he would fix the Southeast.

He would unite the governors, call all the ministers and elites, and ensure peace in the region. Cubana Chiefpriest also emphasized that time was ticking and, after the Deputy Speaker's tenure, they would meet in the streets.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the post by the businessman. Here are comments below:

@acharaman1 reacted:

"All I can say now is that @cubana_chiefpriest your Agwu has woken up and no man can stop your moves henceforth. Watch and see. You can never see shame for standing up for Ndi Igbo. My love regards for you will always be intact. Thanks Eze muo.'

@honiebells007 stated:

"Deputy Speaker deleting message by 7:08am only shows guilt and fear Power no be intimidation, it is responsibility. If you truly meant well for the Southeast, you no go dey type in the shadows and delete like person wey no get conviction. Stand by your words boldly the same way the people stand by theirs."

@relindis_amakz commented:

"God bless you my big brother, our village is a no go area."

@judeengees shared:

"Posterity will always vindicate the just. So it’s just to always stand with the truth no matter what."

@eberejoy.co said:

"Cubana chief priest, we will never forget you. Na man you be."

