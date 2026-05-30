Former Arsenal star Raheem Sterling was arrested after a Lamborghini crash on the M3 and has since been released on bail

Hampshire Police confirmed the incident involved no other vehicles and no injuries were reported following the motorway collision

The arrest comes during a difficult period in Sterling’s career after challenging spells at Chelsea and Feyenoord

Former Arsenal star Raheem Sterling has been arrested following an incident on the M3 motorway.

The former England international is alleged to have crashed his Lamborghini on Thursday morning before being stopped by police at around 9am.

Police arrest former Arsenal star Raheem Sterling with classified drugs after a car crash accident. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Police confirm Sterling's arrest

According to Hampshire Police, Raheem Sterling was found in possession of Class C drugs, including tranquilisers such as Valium, as well as steroids, nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and GHB.

In a statement, the police confirmed that no injuries were reported following the car crash and that the former Chelsea star had been released on bail pending further investigations. The statement read via UK Metro:

"Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

“The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C substance and failing to provide a specimen.

"He has been bailed while our enquiries continue.”

Mixed reactions trail Sterling's arrest

Fans of Raheem Sterling have reacted to the incident surrounding the arrest of the former Chelsea star. Read them below:

@SeanMafema said:

"This brother needs proper help before things get even worse from this worst situation. U can't be trying laughing gas if u can laugh properly & enjoy yourself."

@Sofia_u7 wroe:

"This is really disappointing. It shows that constant criticism and online abuse can affect footballers just as it would anyone else."

@jacobwylde12 added:

"Let's not try and distract the fact this is one of the best premier league players ever...

"Let's not forget the number of times he single handedly dragged our country to the latter stages of a tournament.

"The press have always been out to get him and it's disgusting."

Police release Raheem Sterling after perfecting his bail a few hours before Arsenal take on PSG in the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Raheem Sterling: From hero to villain

Former England international Raheem Sterling made a huge impact during his time at Liverpool before switching to Manchester City.

During his stint with the Citizens, Sterling won four Premier League titles before being offloaded to Chelsea in 2022.

After just two seasons at Stamford Bridge, he was sent on loan to Arsenal, where he managed a solitary goal in 28 outings.

His remaining Chelsea contract was terminated in January, despite his deal, which was worth £325,000-a-week, having 18 months left to run.

The winger subsequently joined Dutch outfit Feyenoord in February, making eight appearances. Feyenoord manager Robin van Persie said:

"Personally, I struggle with the cynicism surrounding him. think respect is more appropriate. In any case, I don't like cynicism. I can't stand the whole atmosphere around him," per Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling's former club Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final later this evening.

Police arrest football star

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Flying Eagles winger Rilwanu Haliru Sarki has reportedly been arrested by Nigerian authorities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The operation was jointly coordinated by the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: Legit.ng