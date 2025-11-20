Olamide has reacted to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

In his post, he stated that what is happening should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack

Fans responded by criticising the singer, with some pointing out that he is one of the people who endorsed the APC.

Nigerian artist Olamide Adedeji has reacted to the ongoing insecurity crisis plaguing the country.

Following the viral video of the attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara state, many celebrities have voiced their concerns.

Fans react to Olamide's post about Nigeria. Photo credit@olamide

In his post on Instagram, Olamide, fondly known as Badoo, expressed that the hearts of the people are broken over the recent attacks in the country.

The music star added that while people are still grappling with the shock of the Kwara attack, another tragedy occurred with the accident that claimed the lives of several NYSC members from AFUED.

Olamide emphasized that the nation must stand together to fight against those who seek to divide the country.

Olamide calls for prayer and unity

In his post, Olamide called for prayer and unity, urging the public to come together so that the girls kidnapped in Kebbi state can return home safely.

The music star, who recently celebrated Seyi Tinubu's 40th birthday, sent his peace and strength to the grieving families of the abducted girls, praying for their peaceful return.

Olamide's fans hail him over postr. Photo credit@olamide

He stressed that the peace and safety of Nigerians cannot be compromised, and that the right to education is fundamental.

Fans react to Olamide’s post

Reactions from fans were divided. Many reminded Olamide that he was one of the people who endorsed the current government, calling him an "APC man" and taunting him for his support of Seyi Tinubu.

However, a few others praised Olamide for speaking out amid the ongoing crisis, commending him for his words of unity and support.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Olamide's post

Netizens reacted after seeing what Olamdie said about the crisis rocking the nation. Here are comments below:

@itz_olamessi1 commented:

"Why everyone avoid the word “church” in their speech? Cac church not just cac. You people are sugarcoating."

@king_savy122 said:

"E go soon clear make everybody go learn combat and ammunition."

@salvationcms shared:

"Thank you badoo for lending a voice."

@treasure_101231 commented:

"My idolo don put mouth, I am happy about his post."

@only1f3kuwir3 shared:

"Wizkid and Seyi won’t say anything and y’all still love him more than your family."

