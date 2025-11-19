The veteran actor poured out his heart after a deadly attack on a Kwara church, calling it a wound to our collective soul

RMD questioned Nigeria’s silence on rising assaults against vulnerable communities and demanded real action from leaders

His emotional message has left many Nigerians reflecting on the growing sense of insecurity across the country

Veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo has reacted following Tuesday’s attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara State.

Legit.ng reports that suspected bandits stormed a service and kidnapped multiple worshippers.

In an Instagram post, the Nollywood icon described the growing wave of violence across the country as a national tragedy that must no longer be brushed aside.

RMD calls the Kwara church attack a wound to our collective soul. Photos: @richardmofedamijo/IG.

Source: Instagram

RMD reminded Nigerians that the Kwara attack came just days after the abduction of 25 schoolgirls and the killing of a school vice principal.

For him, these incidents are not isolated headlines but painful indicators of a country losing its moral and human foundation.

He wrote:

“What happened in Kwara is a wound to our collective soul. Innocent people, gathered in peace, met violence they did not deserve.”

He questioned why peaceful worshippers should live in fear in a nation that claims to value freedom. He added that families should never have to bury loved ones simply for going to church.

The actor praised the boldness of clergyman Rev Ezekiel Dachomo, saying his public warnings about rising insecurity have become impossible to ignore.

According to RMD, Nigeria can no longer rely on “silence, evasive statements, and endless committees” when lives are being lost repeatedly.

Read the post here:

Fans react to RMD's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@iam____zeus:

"Another attack in Kaduna just this morning. This is what happens when a president is installed and not elected"

@solu.mide79:

"We need the biggest massive protest everyone in Nigeria should come out"

@kennypraise_focal:

"To my fellow Nigerians 🇳🇬 We need to wake up and take responsibility before our government completely destroys this country. In the past few months, kidnapping, banditry, and genocide have become rampant. Killing and abduction are now becoming normal in Nigeria, and this should never be so."

@jmapelle_em:

"If the leaders are in your let them take the back seat until they get the job done, after all this is what they do to families that their children in church get pregnant or take alcohol. No more shame, no more empty glorification. Tell them to withdraw and reject their tithe. The people are watching."

@royalpushunush:

"Lord I’m not crying but Nigeria needs quick intervention"

RMD questions Nigeria’s silence on rising assaults against vulnerable communities. Photo: RMD.

Source: Instagram

Jaywon speaks on Kwara church attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jaywon has recalled the painful price he paid for speaking out against insecurity in Nigeria.

On Wednesday, November 19, the artist took to Instagram to react to news of an attack by suspected bandits on a church in Eruku, Kwara State.

Jaywon shared a photo of a court document, proof that he had previously been slammed with a ₦100 million lawsuit for speaking about the same issue.

Source: Legit.ng