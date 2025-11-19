Funke Akindele has lamented the attack on a church in Kwara state during a service

The Nollywood actress also shared her observations of an old woman during the sad incident

Her comment comes amid the growing outrage over the event, as many expressed concerns

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has reacted to a recent attack by suspected bandits at a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Kwara state.

Recall that on the evening of Tuesday, November 18, a video emerged on social media showing the moment a church was attacked during a service.

According to PUNCH, the Kwara State Police Command, which confirmed the attack, disclosed that the suspected bandits killed at least two people and injured one during the attacks in Eruku, a boundary town in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara.

Like many Nigerians who watched the live-streamed video of the incident, Funke stated that it was sad and disturbing.

The actress also pointed out an old woman she saw in the video who couldn't run well while running for safety, saying it broke her heart.

"Woke up to see a live-stream video of people being attacked inside a church in Kwara. This is sad and disturbing. I wept seeing that old woman who couldn’t walk well running for safety," she wrote via her official X handle.

Funke Akindele's tweet reacting to the church attack in Kwara is below:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's tweet

The actress' tweet further triggered many as they spoke against the attack.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

LanisterThe reacted:

"Thank you for speaking out. We need more influential voices to rise and call out these issues. These terrorists are already present among us in the West — they are everywhere. If we keep silent about their atrocities in the North, the West may soon become their next target."

Simb_alabi commented:

"I believe it’s time to emulate self defense because that can be anyone. Thank you for speaking up."

egbodan reacted:

"It’s so unfortunate we now play politics with lives and properties our politicians swear to protect. "

Rookieluv301 reacted:

They were not just attacked.According to unfolding news some of them were killed and others abducted.Yet some deranged people still claim there is nothing amiss!

Charlz Fcb reacted:

"That one got me and still people will come to this app to claim it's a panned attack to bring down this current govt. Not minding the lives lost."

macematty reacted:

" it's better late than never they say but you all silence is deafening over this insecurity you all act as though you're not in this country countless killings from far north to middle belt you all looked the other way. Niky Minaj spoke out before you all shame."

call8168556535 commented:

"Make Una allow this matter reach president ear and head. What is the important of the south Africa mission when home is on fire."

Oba_Alexander_ reacted:

"We’ve been calling on you all whom Nigeria has bestowed a voice and platform to, to speak up about these atrocities for long."

HaastrupRaphael said:

"Nah wetin my country don turn to, we shout and create awareness everyday but nah summit our president dey go @officialABAT."

