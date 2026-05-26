Nigeria's Digital Switchover will offer over 100 channels without special set-top boxes or costly upgrades

NIGCOMSAT assures seamless integration of existing DVB-S2 compatible devices for easier television access nationwide

The hybrid approach combines satellite and terrestrial broadcasting to enhance coverage and local content creation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced that millions of Nigerians will soon be able to access more than 100 television channels without purchasing new or special set-top boxes, as preparations intensify for the country's long-awaited Digital Switchover (DSO) programme.

The assurance was given by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited, Jane Egerton-Idehen, during a joint press briefing in Abuja alongside the Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Charles Ebuebu.

How to access over 100 free television channels as FG begins digital switchover. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the government, the new digital broadcasting model is designed to make television access easier, cheaper, and more sustainable for Nigerians nationwide.

No need for new set-top boxes

Egerton-Idehen explained that viewers would not be required to purchase any special decoder or set-top box to enjoy the service.

She noted that the millions of DVB-S2 compatible set-top boxes already available in the Nigerian market can connect seamlessly to the new platform.

“The solution we are adopting does not require any special set of boxes. There are already about 10 million DVB-S2 boxes in circulation. Users only need to connect,” she said.

She further explained that households would not need additional software installations or complex technical upgrades. The only requirement is proper alignment of the receiving equipment to the NigComSat-1R satellite.

Over 100 channels available across Nigeria

According to a report by Leadership, NIGCOMSAT said the NigComSat-1R satellite currently provides coverage across the entire ECOWAS region, allowing viewers from virtually any part of Nigeria to access the service.

The development is expected to significantly expand television access, especially in underserved and rural communities where terrestrial broadcasting infrastructure remains limited.

With more than 100 channels expected to be available, the initiative aims to provide viewers with a wider range of entertainment, education, news, and cultural content.

New satellite already in the works

Egerton-Idehen disclosed that plans are already underway to replace the existing NigComSat-1R satellite before the end of its operational lifespan.

She said the replacement satellite is expected to be launched by 2028, with international aerospace firms Thales Alenia Space and Ariane selected after a rigorous two-year procurement process.

Importantly, she assured users that the new satellite would occupy the same orbital position as the current one, meaning subscribers would not need to reposition antennas or purchase new equipment.

“We do not want users to do anything. We will handle the entire transition process,” she stated.

She added that contingency arrangements have also been made with alternative satellite providers should there be any delay in the replacement timeline.

Why Nigeria is changing its digital switchover strategy

Speaking at the event, NBC Director-General Charles Ebuebu explained that the original Digital Switchover programme, launched in 2006 with a target completion date of 2015, encountered major challenges.

According to him, maintaining a nationwide network of transmission towers proved financially demanding and difficult to sustain.

As a result, the government has adopted a hybrid approach that combines digital terrestrial television, satellite broadcasting, and internet-based platforms.

He said the new strategy is expected to improve coverage, reduce operational costs, and ensure long-term sustainability.

More local content and better audience measurement

Beyond improving access to television, NBC plans to introduce audience measurement systems that will provide advertisers with accurate viewership data.

The commission also intends to upgrade its call centre to support multiple Nigerian languages and establish six geo-political production studios across the country.

The Nigerian government unveils steps to watch over 100 free TV channels nationwide. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The move is expected to boost local content creation, encourage regional storytelling, and better reflect Nigeria's cultural and linguistic diversity.

While acknowledging that the plan may not be perfect, Ebuebu described it as the most practical solution to finally break the deadlock that has delayed Nigeria's digital broadcasting transition for nearly two decades.

Nigeria's new free TV platform launches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is set to witness the launch of a new television platform on May 15, 2026, as the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) moves to revive the country’s long-delayed Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme.

The TV platform will be called FreeTV and is expected to launch with over 100 channels for news, sports, education, entertainment and children’s programming in multiple Nigerian languages.

Charles Ebuebu, the Director-General of the NBC, who disclosed this, said the new platform will offer free-to-air access with no carriage fees, leveraging hybrid satellite and internet delivery via NigComSat-1R.

Source: Legit.ng