Davido Reacts to Insecurity, Prays for Grieving Family, Lays Curse on Sponsors of Violence: “Amen”
- Davido has joined other celebrities reacting to the insecurity and attacks in both Kwara and Kebbi states
- In a post on his Instagram story, he emphasized that such events must never become the norm and prayed for the grieving families
- Fans criticized his colleagues for not speaking up and shared their thoughts on the post
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted to the viral attack on a church in Kwara and the abduction of girls in Kebbi State.
The country was thrown into confusion over the two attacks, one in Kwara and the other in Kebbi, with many celebrities lending their voices.
In a post on his Instagram story, Davido sent his condolences to the families affected by the attacks.
He expressed that his heart goes out to the young girls in Kebbi, stating that no family deserves such pain.
The singer also emphasized that people should stand together in unity so that every child can grow up in safety.
Davido calls for joint effort to tackle insecurity
In his post, Davido called on people to help bring the abducted girls back to their families.
He urged those with credible information to work with security agencies to aid in their safe return.
The music star prayed for God’s protection over the girls while they remain in the abductors' custody.
Davido also laid a curse on the sponsors of insecurity and disorder in Nigeria, wishing them shame for their actions.
Fans drag Burna Boy and Wizkid
Reacting to the post, fans of the superstar tagged Burna Boy and Wizkid, taunting them over their silence on the issue.
One fan pointed out that while Davido was concerned about the state of the nation, Burna Boy was sending his fans away from his concert. They also took a swipe at Wizkid for always staying mute on matters like this.
How fans reacted to Davido's post
@selenadrez1 wrote:
"Now the Nicki Minaj have spoken up, Nigeria celebrities wants to tap in. We will take them serious when they stage a protest."
@dj_doncally reacted:
"That's the reason he's 001. One is still busy sending fans out of his show."
@snipe_anonymously stated:
"He condemned the action but said nothing about the corrupt system that have the onus to protect the lives and properties of its citizens. Hypocrisy."
@shina_ayomhi5 commented:
"Why are all our top pastors not saying anything about the persecution of our fellow Christians."
@diimmppllee_queen_enterprise said:
"That's why I love him, he's sympathetic."
@uche_clare shared:
"Amen. May they return hale and hearty . No more pain."
Burna Boy's security guard taunts Davido
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's security guard made controversial remarks about Davido while he was busy taking pictures with Odogwu's whip. In the viral post, the security guard was seen taking a swipe at Davido, even sending him to the gallows while pretending not to know him.
