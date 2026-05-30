A public affairs commentator, Ahmad Abba Dangata, has praised Jigawa state governor Umar Namadi for what he described as visionary and transformational leadership

Dangata highlighted the governor's emphasis on structured governance, public engagement and development efforts across the state

He also urged residents to support the administration's programmes and prayed for continued peace and progress

Dutse, Jigawa state - A public affairs commentator, Ahmad Abba Dangata, has praised Jigawa state governor Umar Namadi for what he described as a leadership style focused on public engagement, discipline and development, adding to growing public discussions about the governor's performance in office.

In an exclusive statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 29, Dangata said Namadi's administration has demonstrated a structured approach to governance, highlighting the governor's efforts to maintain direct contact with residents while pursuing development initiatives across the state.

Public affairs commentator Ahmad Abba Dangata says Governor Umar Namadi has shown courage, creativity, discipline and humility in office. Photo credit: Dangata

Source: UGC

Namadi focuses on governance, public engagement - Dangata

Dangata said one of the administration's strengths lies in its emphasis on planning and methodical execution of policies, as well as the governor's willingness to listen to citizens' concerns.

According to him, Namadi has shown "courage, creativity, discipline and humility" in office, qualities he believes have shaped the direction of the administration since the governor assumed office.

He argued that the governor's experience in public service has helped deliver positive outcomes in governance and development efforts in Jigawa State.

Dangata calls for public support for Namadi

Dangata urged residents of the state to continue supporting government programmes, saying collective efforts would be necessary to sustain development and improve living conditions for citizens.

While acknowledging that no administration is without challenges, he said the governor's commitment to the state's growth deserved recognition and encouragement.

The commentator also offered prayers for continued peace, stability and development in Jigawa State and Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng