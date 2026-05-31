Peter Obi has announced Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election

Opposition figures say the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket aims to restore public confidence and tackle Nigeria's pressing issues

As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, Obi promised a democracy focused on integrity, fairness, and constructive opposition engagement

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi has confirmed that former Kano state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will serve as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Obi made the announcement during his acceptance speech after emerging as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress at the party’s special convention held on Saturday, May 30, in Abuja.

Presidential hopeful Peter Obi accepts affirmation and nominates Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as his Vice President. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi-Kwankwaso ticket confirmed

The former Anambra state governor said the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket would focus on rebuilding Nigeria, restoring public confidence in governance, and tackling insecurity and economic hardship ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said:

"Our democracy will exemplify true governance of the people, by the people, and for the people, completely free from interference by the ruling party. Instead, we will institutionalise deep respect for opposition parties and foster constructive engagement in governance.

"Under my leadership, democracy will be pursued with integrity, fairness, and transparency.

"Following this, I will make democracy work, and the Vice President will be a partner not a spare tyre. I hereby accept my affirmation and nominate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as my Vice President.

"May God bless you all, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Peter Obi picks the NDC's presidential ticket for the 2027 election and confirms readiness to work with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Why Kwankwaso decided to work with Obi

Legit.ng reports that Obi commands a loyal support base, as does Kwankwaso.

Explaining why he decided to work with Obi, the former federal lawmaker stated that they will work together to tackle insecurity and "heal" Nigeria.

During an interview on Arise Television, Kwankwaso noted that northern leaders surveyed the political landscape and realised Obi was at the forefront of the alternatives capable of moving the country forward.

Speaking on concerns about possible friction within the alliance, Kwankwaso insisted that political disagreements between principals and deputies were often caused by greed rather than structural problems.

The former Kano governor cited his experience as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and later governor of Kano state as evidence that political partnerships could survive pressure and remain stable, the Nigerian Tribune noted.

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Eliyah foresees Obi landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev. Solomon Emeka Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

The cleric highlighted vote-buying and predicted intense election conflict between Obi and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Source: Legit.ng