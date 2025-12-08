President Bola Tinubu has issued a fresh directive to the security agencies, asking them to ensure that all Nigerians abducted in different parts of the country are rescued and returned to their homes safely.

In a tweet on Monday, December 8, the president noted that the Nigerian children should not be “sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma”.

President Bola Tinubu welcomes the release of 100 Catholic school children in Niger Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's comment was a reaction to the recent release of the 100 pupils who were abducted at the St. Mary’s Catholic Private Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Niger State, in late November. He added that he had also directed security agencies to “prevent future kidnappings”.

Source: Legit.ng