Breaking: Tinubu Drops Fresh Order As He Welcomes Release of 100 Schoolchildren
President Bola Tinubu has issued a fresh directive to the security agencies, asking them to ensure that all Nigerians abducted in different parts of the country are rescued and returned to their homes safely.
In a tweet on Monday, December 8, the president noted that the Nigerian children should not be “sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma”.
Tinubu's comment was a reaction to the recent release of the 100 pupils who were abducted at the St. Mary’s Catholic Private Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Niger State, in late November. He added that he had also directed security agencies to “prevent future kidnappings”.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng