Jaywon Shares Painful Experience After Church Attack in Kwara: “They Sued Me for Speaking Up”
- Jaywon opened up on receiving a ₦100m lawsuit after he publicly condemned growing insecurity earlier in the year
- The singer was reacting to a fresh bandit attack in Kwara, expressing heartbreak over how unsafe the region has become
- Fans rally around him, questioning why an artiste should be punished for advocating for citizens
Nigerian singer Jaywon has recalled the painful price of price he paid for speaking out against insecurity in the Nigeria.
On Wednesday, November 19, the artist took to Instagram to react to news of an attack by suspected bandits on a church in Eruku, Kwara State.
Jaywon shared a photo of a court document, proof that he had previously been slammed with a ₦100 million lawsuit for speaking about the same issue.
In his caption, the This Year crooner recounted how he found himself facing legal action simply because he raised an alarm about insecurity back in May.
He recalled:
“On May 25th, 2025, I was sued for raising awareness about this same insecurity just for using my platform to speak for our people.”
Kwara State is not often known for violent conflict, but residents say the rising wave of kidnappings and bandit attacks has made formerly safe towns feel like ticking time bombs.
Jaywon, who hails from Kogi State, noted that Eruku is barely a quarter-hour drive from Egbe, a place he considers home. The closeness, he said, makes the attack feel personal.
See the court document here:
Reactions trail Jaywon's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@so_bod:
"I was to attend my maternal uncle's burial in Odo Eri lady week but couldn't because of the insecurity. My aunt in Egbe is also calling us every time giving us daily updates. People can no longer go out of their house. It's scary right now in Kogi, especially the Okun part"
@wiztop221:
"But why are they covering this insecurity among themselves, when we cant even travel to kogi west once you pass kabba the rest na prayer most especially from Isanlu to Kware and please y'all should not come for me cuz I never ever see #100,000 before for my life"
@lifeofadrain:
"Very unfortunate, those who think they are not feeling the insecurity thinking the estate they stay is very safe will surely experience fear and uncertainty one day. Until we all wake up in Nigeria nothing will happen"
@hannydarl:
"The fact that these wicked politicians politicize these attacks makes it seem as if they're backing the terrorists"
Jaywon speaks on Regina Daniel's marital crisis
Legit.ng earlier reported that Jaywon weighed in on the marital crisis of actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.
In a post shared via 𝕏, Jaywon made it clear that Regina’s recent emotional posts online may not be the best approach.
According to him, what she’s been saying reflects a lack of maturity and self-awareness, especially considering the long-term implications of marriage and motherhood.
