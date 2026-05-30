A young Nigerian man shared his experience after concluding his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He shared how he wrote UTME and post-UTME at other schools before gaining admission into the University of Ibadan

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post congratulated the young man on his achievements

A young man, Oluwapelumi Osuntayo, who bagged a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan, shared his admission and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) experience.

He opened up about how he wrote the UTME and post-UTME three times before finally gaining admission.

University of Ibadan Engineering Student Who Wrote UTME 3 Times Bags Degree, Shares Experience

Source: UGC

UI graduate shares UTME experience

On his LinkedIn page, Oluwapelumi Osuntayo shared how he never applied to UI during his first two UTME attempts.

His LinkedIn post read:

"These last few days have been a deep moment of reflection and appreciation for me. I stumbled at some of my JAMB files and I saw my registration form for 2018 UTME and the 2019 UTME and made me remember how it all started till the very last days I spent in the University.

"I eventually graduated from the first and best university, but the University of Ibadan was not on my choice list for the first UTME and the second one.

"Bro, I have always love Engineering, Innovation and creativity and the two University I have always thought about and worthy of satisfying my hunger and thirst are the Federal University of Akure(FUTA) , and the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso(LAUTECH), so I eventually settled for FUTA in the first two admission attempt.

" In 2018, went for the PUTME in AKURE, chose Mechanical Engineering but did not meet up, not allowing the defeat, I pushed the following year applying to a closer Department which is Agricultural Engineering, yet it did not work out.

"Coming back from Akure in 2019 is someone just down and and maybe full of wondering mind, on that spot, someone introduced me to the Pre- degree program at FUTA and how it is one of the ways to gain admission.

" Long story short, finally obtained University of Ibadan PUTME form which was stated to close without reopening two weeks time as at then. Obtaining the form and another moment to prepare for another exam.

"One thing that stood out for me in the whole process of writing U.I PUTME that year was that I never approached it as someone who had been denied admission two times, the approach I gave to it was as though it was my first attempt. January 2026, I had my final project defense in the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering and now a graduate from the Faculty of Technology, University of Ibadan.

"This is the Lord's doing and marvelous in my sight. Looking forward to my Induction into the Engineering Profession. Keep showing up. Keep preparing. Keep believing."

University of Ibadan Engineering Student Who Wrote UTME 3 Times Bags Degree, Shares Experience

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng