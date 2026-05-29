Tosin Silverdam has shared his observation about Funke Akindele’s relationship with one of her besties, Kamo State

The actress and Kamo State are very close and have been speaking highly of each other while also supporting each other

What Silverdam said about the two actors got many people talking, and they also reacted to it

Blogger Tosin Silverdam has shared his observation about Funke Akindele and one of her besties, Kamo State.

The actress and Kamo State have been close and have spoken well about each other in the past. Kamo usually speaks glowingly about the actress and all he thinks she has done for his family.

Reactions as Tosin Silverdam speculates about Funke Akindele, Kamo State’s relationship. Photo credit@tosinsilverdam/@funkejenifaakindele/@kamostate

Source: Instagram

In Tosin’s video, he claimed that Akindele and Kamo State no longer celebrate each other online and that they no longer like each other’s posts.

According to him, the two used to be very close, and he loves the kind of relationship the actress and Kamo shared.

Tosin Silverdam shares more about Akindele, Kamo

Sharing more, the blogger claimed that the relationship between the two is no longer as close, which might be because Kamo State was seen with Toyin Abraham at Kunle Afolayan’s film village.

He added that Kamo State is an actor and would not limit his career to a select few because of relationships or respect he has for another person.

Funke Akindele trends over Tosin Silverdam's post about her. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Stating further, Silverdam asked his fans if they had also noticed the change in the relationship between the two actors. He also commented that the actress does not have a good relationship with the people Kamo was seen with.

In his words:

“I love their friendship, the mother and son banter online. I don’t see that anymore. She doesn’t post him on Snapchat again. They are very close and are often together, but then again, could it be because Kamo State was seen on Toyin Abraham’s set shot at Kunle Afolayan’s film village? Funke Akindele does not have a good relationship with these people. I expect it to happen when I saw Kamo State among them.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Tosin Silverdam's video

Here are comments below:

@tocynadetola commented:

"I noticed it too, I don’t like funke for this, Kamo really loved her. Na wa."

@omobadina shared:

"Funke seems to be a user."

@dammy.wealth2 wrote:

"From another angle....Funke Akindele brings people on board, supports, promotes their skills to the world, and when she sees the acceptance from the world, she allows them to go and exploit on their own and do great things while she continues to support others."

@ oe_hair_collective said:

"You are actually saying my mind, just this evening, because I came across your post, I checked, and I noticed this ppl don’t like each other’s posts for the past few days, sha, don’t judge me oooo it’s my curiosity, I pray nothing goes wrong between them sha."

@chichionyenso commented:

"Funke should learn to be more forgiving. She is always cutting people off. In this life, people must offend you. There is nothing in this life."

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy, Frederick

Legit.ng had reported that Tosin Silverdam had made a post about actress Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumored to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced online.

Tosin shared the steps the actress has taken in her marriage, as fans reacted to his viral video.

Source: Legit.ng