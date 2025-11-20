Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo called for urgent action after a church attack in Kwara and the abduction of 25 girls in Kebbi

She drew a parallel with the Chibok girls, urging government accountability and societal awareness

The actress used her platform to urge Nigerians to stand against injustice and demand change

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has added her voice to growing calls for action amid escalating insecurity in Nigeria.

Taking to Instagram, the actress condemned recent violent incidents, including the church attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, and the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi.

In her post, Iyabo Ojo expressed deep concern about the recurring attacks, noting that they echo past national tragedies like the Chibok girls’ kidnapping.

Iyabo Ojo calls for urgent action after a church attack in Kwara. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/IG.

The actress wrote:

“We are calling for immediate action to address the ongoing violence, abductions, and terrorism in Nigeria. The recent attack on CAC, Eruku Ekiti, LGA, Kwara State, and the abduction of 25 young girls are stark reminders of the Chibok girls’ tragedy and the urgent need for change.”

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post

@thejpdiariescanada:

"Thank you for always standing for the truth Queen mother. Love you so much ma"

@kolawolefunmi4:

"Nobody can change you Queen mother, this is what you're known for.👏👏👏 We pray for healing and peace in Nigeria"

@goldy._shopping_world:

"Osunmi bayi ooo😭 I get family for Kaduna o, I get family for kogi o, I get family for Kwara o, abeg o, abeg o"

@ayeni_rhoda:

"This is her passion but instead of people supporting her they are politicising everything... Queen mother thanks for always"

@thejpshield:

"What is our leader doing !!! , what is going on in this beautiful land !!! Our country is bleeding, end terrorism in Nigeria 🇳🇬"

@yusrohfet_:

"May posterity remember you with kindness. Though you refused to support the government and suffered for it, you still chose to stand for Nigerians."

@am_tukool:

"In as much as you are Concerned mind how you lend your Voice. Before those Nonentities conclude you send the Bandits.Nothing we haven’t heard."

@therawvig:

"Instead of posting tinubu to step down and hit the street a mega protest they're busy posting Nigeria is bleeding as if na today e start just give it lastest one week everybody will move on as if nothing has ever happened 2025 we're still busy doing tribalism and catching Cruise time will tell go still reach everybody even you wey leave for banana island and ikoyi"

Iyabo Ojo draws a parallel between recent attacks with the Chibok girls. Photo: @iyaboojofespris

