Skit maker Officer Woos has reacted to the viral video of the Kwara church attack in a post on his X handle

The country has been mourning after the video of the attack in Kwara State went viral, with many people reacting

Fans joined him in recounting their losses due to banditry, as many expressed their sympathy

Nigerian skit maker Oladapo Gbadamosi, aka Officer Woos, has joined his colleagues in reacting to the viral video of the attack on a church in Kwara state.

The nation was thrown into mourning when news of the attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara state went viral. Many celebrities have been reacting to the disturbing news and calling for action from the government.

Sharing how his own family fell victim to banditry, the skit maker took to his X handle to recount the tragic incident.

According to him, his mother's only blood brother travelled home but never reached his destination. He noted that it has been a month since the incident, and they have not heard from him.

The content creator, who bought a car a few years ago, lamented and asked how long the country will continue with such a trend. He added that the nation is living in a scary time.

Fans join officer Woos in lamenting

Taking to the comment section of the post, some of his fans also shared the horrible ordeals their families had to endure.

One fan, known as Olaitan, shared that their mother was kidnapped, and they have not heard anything about her since.

Another person noted that their mother's brother was abducted from his father's house and shot. It was the deceased's mother who used a wheelbarrow to bring his body back.

A few months after the tragic incident, the wife of the deceased also lost her life.

See the post here:

What fans said about Officer Woos' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fan to the post. Here are comments below:

@phreedomboy shared:

"Thank God sey u sef feel am, if to sey na another person e happen to, u no go come out and talk oo."

@_alphashark_ commented:

"I can’t imagine how tough this is for you and your family. Its heartbreaking to think about loved ones going missing, and youre right these times feel so uncertain. I hope for your uncle’s safe return and that answers come soon."

@OfficialOnitund reacted:

"It's really scary. One will now travel with fear May God intervene in this matter."

@olachase199 wrote:

"My mother was kidnapped and noting about her was found."

@vira9ja stated:

"This is exactly the kind of pain Nigerians are forced to swallow every day...people vanish, families break, and life just moves on because the system is too weak to protect anybody. No citizen should fear losing a loved one simply because they stepped outside."

