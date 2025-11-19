Moses Bliss has joined other celebrities in reacting to the viral video showing the attack on worshippers at a church in Kwara state.

In his post, he raised questions and shared what the government can do to address the increasing attacks on Christians

Fans were moved to tears by his words as they mourned the untimely loss of lives

Gospel singer Moses Bliss has reacted to the viral video of an attack on a church in Kwara state, as the footage continues to trend.

A few hours ago, social media was abuzz with a video showing how worshippers were attacked in a church in Kwara state. People were forced to flee when bandits invaded the church.

Reacting to the heartbreaking incident, Moses Bliss shared an emotional post on Instagram, mourning the tragic event. He questioned what offence the worshippers had committed to deserve such a brutal fate and expressed how shattered his heart was after seeing the horrifying attack.

Moses Bliss calls for justice over viral video

In his post, the music star, who welcomed his first child months ago, called for justice over the terrifying attack. He emphasized that action must be taken to address such incidents in the country and that lives and property must be protected.

The singer highlighted the plight of an elderly woman struggling to walk during the attack, asking what offence she had committed for simply going to a place of peace and prayer.

Moses Bliss also expressed the deep pain in his heart, criticizing those who have downplayed the reality of such violence in Nigeria. He questioned how long this would continue, asking how many more attacks and lives must be lost before a solution is found.

See the post here:

What fans said about Moses Bliss' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the gospel singer about the Kwara church attack. Many shared their it about it as they continued to lament about the rate at which bandits take lives in Nigeria. Here are comments below:

@feene_x reacted:

"Ooh God arise in your vengeance and let the wickedness of the wiked come to an end."

@jazzman__001 wrote:

"May the Lord heal our Land."

@i_am_peachyyy stated:

"Enough is enough. Something must be done immmediately. First it was the Owo massacre, now it’s Eruku, Kwara. Where next? God have mercy."

@_funmilayojudith_ shared:

"Lord show us mercy, let your peace reign."

@felix_sings shared:

"it's becoming dreaded by the day ev!l men and destruction is rapidly enraging the church…who can get out of this."

@mabel_n_adu wrote:

"This is so heartbreaking. Lord, have mercy."

