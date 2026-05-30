The 2026 Ballon d'Or has taken a major shift after the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal faced off in the intense final in Budapest, and the Parisians won

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is the next major tournament that will influence the award

The 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings have taken a major shift after the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring in under six minutes to give Arsenal an early lead at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Ousmane Dembele equalised in the second half from the penalty spot to push the match to extra time, and then penalties as nothing could separate the two sides.

Paris Saint-Germain won on penalties to defend their title, becoming the second aid after Real Madrid in recent time to defend it.

Legit.ng looks at the top five favourites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the Champions League final.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

Ousmane Dembele

Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or after an impressive treble-winning season for PSG, beating Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

The French international continues in his footsteps and helped PSG win the French Ligue and retain their Champions League crown. He would also be a key player for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Harry Kane

Kane has arguably been the best striker in the world since moving to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, finally leaving Tottenham to break his trophy drought.

He has been one of the standout performers in Europe this season, helping Bayern Munich win the title, and they also reached the semi-final of the UCL. He is one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, making him a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal

Yamal finished second on the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings after a brilliant 2024/25 season for the teenager at Barcelona. He has kept his blistering form this season, helping Barcelona win the La Liga title.

Even though Barcelona were eliminated in the UCL quarter-final, he remains a strong contender for his performances and will be a key player for Spain at the World Cup.

Michael Olise

Olise has been in his best form this season, blossoming in his second season at Bayern Munich, since joining from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

His goal contribution at an average of one per game, helping Bayern Munich secure the Bundesliga title. He is also part of Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Declan Rice

Rice has been Arsenal’s best and most consistent player this season and has led the Gunners to break the jinx and win their first Premier League title in 22 years.

However, their wait for a first Champions League title will continue after losing their second-ever final to PSG. He is also a key member of the England squad who will compete for their first FIFA World Cup since 1966.

Source: Legit.ng