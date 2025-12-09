As the case against Harrison Gwamnishu continues to trend, people have come out to share their experiences with him

Some posted proof as they narrated their encounter with the activist, as one claimed that the activist owed him money

Legit.ng has compiled the testimonies of five people concerning Harrison, as the case continued to gain traction on social media

Popular activist Harrison Gwamnishu has been in the limelight following his detention at a police station in Edo State.

Harrison was arrested following a ransom diversion allegation placed on him by the family of a kidnapped Edo couple.

People who know Harrison Gwanishu speak about his character. Photo: Awuzie Frankline. Mr Common Sense

Source: UGC

After the payment of ransom, the pregnant wife was released while her husband was held back in captivity, and Harrison shared the reason for that.

As the case lingered, people who had come in contact with the activist shared their personal experience

1. Man shares conversation with Harrison Gwamnishu

A man identified as Mr Common Sense on Facebook said he had spoken to Harrison about the case.

He mentioned what he observed and made a passionate plea to the public.

The man’s Facebook post partly read:

“I do not think this is the time for the banters, accusations and cancellations. There is so much to it than been said. But, I hope we do not forget that There is a Husband, Brother and Family member who is still at the kidnapper’s den yet to be released.”

2. Woman displays chat with Harrison Gwamnishu

A woman, Gwen Chiamaka Ifeson, has publicly displayed the chat she had with activist Harrison Gwamnishu as she weighed in on his remand in police custody.

She claimed that he left for Edo on December 4, 2025, to see the Commissioner of Police and was detained in relation to the Auchi kidnapping case.

She further said that in all her conversations with Harrison, he never said anything bad about VeryDarkMan or expressed that he envied him.

3. Man shares unpleasant experience with Harrison Gwamnishu

Amid Harrison Gwamnishu's involvement in an alleged missing ransom money, a man named Auzie Frankin, has narrated his unpleasant encounter with the activist.

According to the man, Harrison had helped his brother recover millions of naira, but refused to return the money to him.

He reached out to Harrison to demand a return of the money, and he got an unexpected response after the activist initially promised to pay a little by little.

4. Man calls out Harrison Gwamnishu for debt

A Nigerian man, Shine Onyeigba, claiming to be a friend of activist Harrison Gwamnishu, has said that the activist has owed him money for five years.

He shared a photo of himself with the popular activist and mentioned the amount owed to him.

Many reacted to the man’s claims about the activist, who has been in the spotlight over recent allegations

5. Kidnap victim’s brother speaks about Harrison Gwamnishu

According to the man, in a statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page, @billachusim, he detailed what the activist did when his brother was kidnapped.

In his post, he shared that Gwamnishu met with them, and when he understood that they were scared, he told them to drive in his car with the millions of ransom they wanted to pay the kidnappers who had taken their brother.

Some Nigerians share their experiences with Harrison Gwamnishu. Photo: Harrison Gwamnishu

Source: Facebook

He mentioned that a lot of money was also recovered by Gwamnishu, who told them that the Fulani wouldn’t count the ransom. This way, they were able to save a lot of money from what they initially planned to give the kidnappers.

He mentioned that, as a result of what he told him, he decided to remove some millions from the bag and left it in Gwamnishu's car for a very long time.

After that, they were able to rescue his brother, and the activist didn’t ask for anything.

Man shares what people must learn from Harrison's case

In a related story on Legit.ng, a concerned man has shared what people should learn from Harrison Gwamnishu’s ongoing case, where he was accused of diverting ransom.

He also asked three deep questions concerning the allegations against the activist, following accusations from the victims' family.

His post caught people’s attention and sparked a fresh debate concerning the ongoing case regarding Harrison Gwamnishu.

Source: Legit.ng