Pastor Tobi Adegboyega shared the reason he does not view Nigerian music star Davido as a celebrity.

Speaking during a recent private interview, the London-based cleric explained that his relationship with Davido goes far beyond the public image

Adegboyega’s words went viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions from both the singer himself and netizens

Tobi Adegboyega, a popular Nigerian preacher living in the United Kingdom, has sparked internet debate after giving his personal views on Afrobeats musician Davido.

The cleric disclosed that he does not consider the singer to be a celebrity.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega reveals why he doesn’t see Davido as a celebrity. Credit: @davido, @tobiadegboyega

During an interview, Pastor Tobi explained that his bond with Davido extends far beyond celebrity, referring to the artist as family rather than a public figure.

In his words: “Davido is not a celebrity to me. He is a brother. He is a friend. When he comes to the HQ, he sits there for hours, he eats, he minds his own business.”

Legit.ng reports that Pastor Tobi and Davido have maintained a close friendship throughout the years, frequently appearing together at private engagements, charity events, and family gatherings.

Watch the video below:

A closer look at the trending revealed that the Afrobeats liked the post, which intensified the side talks online.

See the picture below:

Pastor Adegboyega stirs reactions with his take on Davido’s fame. Credit: @gabbnatv

In a previous report, Tobi Adegboyega weighed in on the growing competition among Nigerian churches to build massive auditoriums.

The minister of God questioned whether such structures truly advance spiritual impact or simply serve as monuments of ego.

Speaking in a recent post shared online, the founder of The Nxt Generation Church said the rise of colossal worship centres across Nigeria has become “concerning.

He argued that many pastors equate physical expansion with divine approval.

He said:

“The idea of a mega church in Nigeria is concerning. A pastor building a large auditorium only befits the ego of the pastor, and he’ll feel God is with him because crowds are in his church. They build churches and forget impact.”

Adegboyega’s remark is coming at a time when conversations around material display in the church are intensifying.

His comment also coincided with reports that Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, is completing a 100,000-capacity auditorium, one of the largest in the world, reportedly worth about N100 billion.

Nicknamed The Ark, the building is expected to replace the existing Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, which has served as the headquarters of Winners’ Chapel for decades.

While Adegboyega didn’t mention any pastor by name, his timing raised eyebrows, given Oyedepo’s ongoing mega-project.

Tobi Adegboyega triggers reactions online

1world_famous said:

"As a brother means they have more closer relationships than being a celebrity E Pele 😂😂😂."

saintmartinsk said:

"Common sense no fit interpret am to those FC."

ayomide1234395 said:

"Davido still like am😂❤️."

litty.midwife said:

"He's a celebrity to some of us😍... I might never see him, but I will always celebrate him."

litty.midwife said:

