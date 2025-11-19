Verydarkman has continued to react to the viral attack on a church in Kwara state as he calls out President Bola Tinubu

In his video, he shared what the youth must do in the face of insecurity in the country while criticizing the president

Fans praised him for his boldness and encouraged him to go to the National Assembly to protest, so politicians can see him

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has taken to the streets to stage a protest over insecurity in Nigeria.

The activist has been vocal about the nation’s issues even before the viral video of the attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, went viral.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, VDM was seen with about six men holding different banners, each with various inscriptions.

He called out President Tinubu, pointing out that 33 girls were abducted in Kebbi state, and despite the country's ongoing crisis, the president travelled abroad.

VDM questioned whether the president was still alive and claimed that he didn’t seem to know what he was doing.

VDM continues to criticize Tinubu

In the video, the activist recalled what Bola Ahmed Tinubu allegedly did during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. He claimed that Tinubu criticized Jonathan over insurgency and insecurity in the country.

VDM noted that when Tinubu sought the presidency, people thought he knew what he was doing, but now, it appears he doesn’t.

VDM speaks to the youths about insecurity

Addressing the youth, VDM urged them to protect themselves against any form of attack.

He added that the youth should take up arms and defend themselves, as the government may not be able to help them.

VDM raises questions on his banner

On one of the banners used during his protest, the activist asked if the president was still alive. Another banner read, “The abducted girls should be brought back to their families.” Yet another banner stated that Jos, Benue, Maiduguri, Kaduna, and the entire country are bleeding.

This is not the first time that VDM will be making a video targeted at the president.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@ j.a.n.u.a.r.y17 reacted:

"Take that agitation to the National Assembly make dem see am well. Na dia people wey dey cause the wahala dey."

@coachwilfredasuquo shared:

"May our ancestors bless you my President. Your boldness is commendable."

@azfuture_ shared:

"History is just repeating itself."

@adeola.2high reacted:

"The voice of the people for the people and by the people."

@nigeriastory shared:

"Stop the k!ll!ngs in Nigeria."

@mcmakopolo1 commented:

"For person wey dey shout it’s my turn it’s my turn ok them leave am for you and in 2 years the country do scatter finish, unfortunately one ijiot go still come under this post to defend the government."

