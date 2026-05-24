Solomon Akiyesi has been laid to rest as videos and pictures from the quiet ceremony surfaced online

In the post, his family members and friends were seen in church during the service of songs, while his widow appeared heartbroken

Fans also questioned the absence of his colleagues in the industry after seeing the post

Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi has been laid to rest as videos and pictures from the funeral surfaced online.

The movie star passed away a few weeks ago, throwing the movie industry into mourning following his demise.

Reactions as Solomon Akiyesi is finally laid to rest as most colleagues stay absent from funeral. Photo credit@solomonakiyesi

Source: Instagram

According to the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Yakub Abubakar, the actor had complained of pain and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, things reportedly took another turn when his wife tried to wake him around 4 am and discovered he was unresponsive.

Solomon Akiyesi's burial ceremony surfaces

In a post sighted on Facebook, friends and family members gathered to pay their last respects to the actor before his burial.

There was also a short church service where mourners appeared sombre while singing hymns and praying for the repose of his soul.

Fans pray for the repose of Solomon Akiyesi's soul as he is laid to rest. Photo credit@solomon akiyesi

Source: Instagram

In the pictures, most attendees wore black T-shirts bearing the late actor’s image, while others dressed in black attire as they mourned the departed movie star.

Fans, however, observed that many of his colleagues were absent after seeing the pictures from the ceremony. Some questioned why they did not attend to pay their last respects, while others prayed for the repose of his soul and spoke glowingly about his acting prowess while he was alive.

A few social media users also reacted to the actor’s widow, noting how grief-stricken she looked during the burial ceremony. Some wondered if the late actor got married late because his son still appears to be very young.

Here is the Facebook post below:

Reactions from fans about Solomon Akiyesi

Here are comments below:

@Akume Akume A wrote:

"After burial people forget you and move on, only your immediate family keep mourning. This life.'

@Jovita Oby Anichebe stated:

"He no marry on time abi Belle no come on time? Please accept my condolences."

@Ken Kenni shared:

"Except not captured, but no colleague is seen in the clips shown. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@Ojong Junior reacted:

"Why Nollywood no dey attend funerals? Rest well, my condolences to his family.'

@Ujunwa Genny wrote:

"Chai, I like this actor eee and d way he act nothing really de dis life."

@Joy Ebijeh commented:

"Eternal rest grant unto your soul oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon you. Amen."

@Igwe Nyemma shared:

"May his soul and the souls of other faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace, Amen."

Rotimi Raju slums in bathroom

Legit.ng had reported that movie director Rotimi Raji passed away after he slumped in his bathroom at home.

Raji was living alone when the unfortunate incident happened, but his remains were discovered by a neighbour who was worried when they didn't see him for days.

The deceased was later taken to the mortuary as family members and fans online mourned his untimely demise.

Source: Legit.ng