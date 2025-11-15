Celebrities rally around Nollywood actress Regina Daniels after she cried out about being domestically abused in her marriage

The likes of GehGeh, Verydarkman, Georgina Onuoha, Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and several others have shown their support for her through different posts

In this article, Legit.ng presents the celebrities who spoke up and stood by Regina Daniels during her difficult moment

There is nothing as comforting as receiving support from friends and colleagues in times of need. A few colleagues, friends, and close associates of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stood up for her during her marriage crisis with Ned Nwoko.

Many of those who supported the mother of two made videos calling out her estranged husband, while others encouraged her and were physically present at the police station with her family members.

How VDM, Mercy Johnson, stood up for Regina Daniels’ during her marriage saga. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng presents the celebrities who served as shoulders for Regina Daniels to lean on during her marriage crisis.

1. VDM calls out Regina’s mother, supports Ned Nwoko

Social media activist and president of the Ratel Movement, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, was one of the most vocal commentators on Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marital saga.

In one of his videos, he called out the actress’ mother and accused her of allegedly “selling” her 17-year-old daughter for money.

VDM also claimed that Regina did not enjoy her youth before her mother handed her over to a man old enough to be her father.

In another post, he sided with Ned Nwoko, saying he believed the substance-abuse allegation the politician made against his estranged wife.

According to him, after watching Regina’s video about her marriage, he expected her to narrate how Ned Nwoko abused her. He argued that her mannerisms and gesticulations were “not meaningful,” describing her behaviour as that of someone allegedly under the influence of substances.

2. Charly Boy blasts Ned Nwoko over marriage crisis

Controversial singer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, also reacted to the viral video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s feud.

In his message to Ned Nwoko, he described the politician as an “ancestor” who married his “granddaughter” and urged him to behave like one. He called him several names and advised him to take his “dirty boxers” off social media.

Charly Boy added that any man with more than one wife should expect problems.

3. Seun Kuti exposes Ned Nwoko in video

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti also weighed in on the couple’s crisis, sparing no words in his fiery rant.

In his video, he claimed that Ned Nwoko had allegedly shown a high level of wickedness to his community. He accused him of imprisoning some youths while tagging them as terrorists.

Seun Kuti also alleged that the politician tried to forcefully sell off all the land in his community and even attempted to harm his village chief.

4. Angela Okorie shows support for Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, once a sworn enemy of Regina Daniels, put her differences aside to support her colleague during the crisis.

In several online posts, Angela declared her support, called Regina “baby,” and demanded justice for the mother of two.

She added that she loved Regina regardless of their past issues, referring to her as a daughter.

5. GehGeh awards certificate to Ned Nwoko

Content creator and founder of GehGeh University of Wisdom, Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as GehGeh, also reacted to the marital dispute.

The social media personality made several videos about the estranged couple while clearly taking sides.

In one video, he dismissed claims that Ned Nwoko was broke, reacting to Rita Daniels’ allegation that her daughter funded her husband’s political campaign.

In another video, he “awarded” Ned Nwoko a certificate for graduating from his “university,” calling him one of his students and adding that he practiced everything he was taught.

6. Mercy Johnson speaks about Regina Daniels’ brother

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson defended her close friend Regina Daniels amid the crisis. On Instagram, she described the arrest of Regina’s elder brother as a disturbing case of injustice.

She appeared in several videos following Regina’s mother to the police station and court in an effort to secure his bail.

Even after Sammy, Regina’s brother, was released, Mercy Johnson was among those who accompanied activist Omoyele Sowore to ensure his freedom. Over the years, she has shown that she values her relationship with Regina, who has played her on-screen daughter in several movies.

7. Yvonne Jegede slams fan over Regina Daniels’ case

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede also refused to stay silent over the injustice meted out to Regina Daniels after she spoke about domestic violence in her marriage.

She blasted critics who mocked Regina, asking if they would still attack her if Ned Nwoko were a poor man.

The dark-skinned actress also called out senior colleagues who criticised Regina for marrying an older man. She argued that the focus had shifted unfairly from domestic violence—Regina’s main complaint—to moral judgment about her marital choice.

Yvonne Jegede supports Regina Daniels’ amid marriage saga. Photo credit@yvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

8. BBNaija’s Tuoyo drags Regina Daniels’ mother

BBNaija star Tuoyo Ideh criticised Rita Daniels after Regina cried out a second time over her marriage. He questioned why a mother would allow her daughter to move in with a man at age 17.

He condemned modern parenting styles, noting that years ago, parents always knew their children’s whereabouts and when they returned home.

9. Etinosa drags men over Regina Daniels’ marriage crisis

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia lashed out at men after Regina Daniels revealed her marital struggles again.

She questioned why men would force women to return to abusive marriages, describing the behaviour as foolish and oppressive.

Etinosa argued that no woman should be compelled to stay in a marriage against her will. She maintained that any relationship sustained by force or intimidation lacks peace and mutual respect.

Regina Daniels claims Ned impregnated her at 17

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made some serious allegations against her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko. In a recent statement on social media, the mother of two opened up about how she allegedly got pregnant for the senator at the age of 17. Speaking further, she revealed how she was able to handle the situation at that age without her mother’s knowledge.

Source: Legit.ng