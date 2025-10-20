Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede went online to share her two cents concerning Regina Daniels' plight

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina claimed domestic violence in a violent video that surfaced online

Sharing her thoughts on the trending subject, Yvonne Jegede slammed those who mocked Regina as she raged on

Almost 48 hours ago, a jarring video of Regina Daniels surfaced on the internet, causing everyone to stop in their tracks.

The video captured the distressed actress crying about domestic violence in her husband, Ned Nwoko's home.

Yvonne Jegede addresses netizens mocking Regina Daniels over marital crisis in new video. Credit: @yvonnejegede, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

The young actress, who celebrated her 25th birthday recently, painfully said that she had been reduced to nothing in the billionaire’s house.

Fans and colleagues have shared their thoughts about the clip, especially after Ned Nwoko came forward with substance abuse claims.

Regina's senior colleague, Yvonne Jegede, joined the long list of people who shared their two cents. She slammed Nigerians who have been mocking Regina, asking whether her case would have satisfied them if Ned were poor.

She also blasted Regina's senior colleagues, old enough to be her mother, for laughing at her current predicament.

Jegede highlighted how the focus quickly shifted from the issue of domestic violence to dragging Regina for marrying out of selfishness. Her video quickly went viral, triggering reactions from online users.

Watch the clip here:

Yvonne Jegede trends over take on Regina Daniels

Read some reactions as compiled below:



@eseyoma.s.w said:

"Whether you marry for love or for money, domestic violence is never justified it destroys trust, dignity, and safety, and no material gain can ever excuse abuse. Social Media. Bullies you all need to stop 🙄🙄🙄 gullible and narrow minded people everywhere 🙄🙄🙄."

@mr_aboobae said:

"She said she’d rather cry in a Ferrari , why fight for someone who already chose her poison? She said Nigerians shouldn’t advise her . I’d wait for her to settle with him and insult you online advocates."

@ogechisophia said:

"She should have managed it ,last year she was scolding us, for staging a protest for bd governance. She laughed at us last year for bad government."

@official_nma11 said:

"Madam, please go to her rescue, instead of setting up camera."

Yvonne Jegede shares hot take on Regina Daniels' marriage crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko. Credit: @yvonnejegede, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

@emmaugolee said:

"WE ALL HAVE A STORY" . Wait till yours is told."

@by_mickeycreates said:

"It feels like once you are “rich” Nigerians have a hate for you and wish the hard lucks finds you, that’s why they are soo happy when someone perceived as “rich” is been treated unfairly."

@edos_artistry said:

"I’m telling you ,,, since yesterday I’ve been angryy but I don’t want to be commenting on blogs ,,, tomorrow now someone else will be going through worse and won’t speak out and one day we go hear say the person kpaiii , then you come to this internet to see crocodile’s tears ,,, full adult go set ring light to talk about Regina , women for that matter !!

@afriquechique said:

"For everyone saying things like: she said she’ll rather cry in a Bentley and bailable…does it matter what mistakes she has made in the past? All that matters is for her to be okay. Thanks for this YJ."

@kudos_confidence said:

"There's tears in both old and young,rich and poor, it's all about personality,fate,luck and grace.. choose wisely."

Nigerians react as Ned Nwoko finally breaks silence

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerians voiced strong opinions after Senator Ned Nwoko publicly accused his wife, Regina Daniels, of drug-fuelled violence and neglect.

The explosive claims, shared via social media, have triggered widespread concern over the couple’s child and the handling of such personal matters.

While some called for compassion and rehabilitation, others criticised the senator’s decision to go public.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng