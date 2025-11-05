GehGeh Alleges Real Reason Regina Daniels Thinks Ned Nwoko is ‘Broke,' Video Draws Reactions
- Self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh has reacted to Regina Daniels' and Senator Ned Nwoko's marital crisis
- GehGeh also reacted to the claims that Regina Daniels and her mother supported Ned Nwoko's political career financially
- The financial expert also explained why Ned Nwoko doesn't give Regina Daniels money, making her think he is not financially buoyant
Social media personality and self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh has weighed in on Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' and Senator Ned Nwoko's marital crisis, which recently resurfaced online.
GehGeh, in a video making waves online, focused on the viral claim Regina Daniels' mother, actress Rita Daniels, made about Nwoko.
Recall that Rita alleged Regina contributed $50,000 (N71 million) to Nwoko's election campaign, while also investing both money and effort into his political pursuits.
Reacting, GehGeh argued that the claim was unbelievable, stating that a Nigerian senator can't be broke.
"When Ned Nwoko gave Regina Daniels $100k, she came out to boast about it. Now that they’re having issues, she told the whole world that she gave him $50k during the election. Saying Ned Nwoko is broke is a lie," GehGeh said.
The financial expert also explained that Nwoko doesn't give Regina what she expects, making her think he is broke because he is protective of his wealth.
"Any man wey dey in his 60s, wey don already build him life, and a young girl is coming into the life of this person, e no get as e reach, even if he still loves you, he knows that this person no come for love, and because of that, he must dey protective of his wealth and everything wey e get, e no go dey give you anyhow," he said.
In related news, Legit.ng also reported that influencer Tunde Ednut reacted to Regina Daniels' mother's claim about Ned Nwoko
The video of GehGeh speaking about Regina Daniels' and Ned Nwoko's marriage is below:
Reactions trail GehGeh's comments
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens took sides. Read them below:
Fillipo_Saga said:
"This is what happens when you marry a TROPHY WIFE The day e set, she go hang your tear tear boxers for road."
Regina Daniels shares heartfelt message calling for bro's release: "Love can't grow thru oppression"
Semiart0fficial said:
"When love is sweet, they post the gifts. When it sours, they post the receipts... Internet never forgets."
Abdulsalam5476 said:
"Ned wey be say the money wey he don give Regina , Gehgeh is yet to touch it in his life."
ConfidentialM05 said:
"People love twisting stories when relationships go sour. When things were sweet, she was flaunting the money proudly, now it’s payback season and everyone’s suddenly a financier. Truth is, Ned can’t be broke not with that senator status and connections. Let’s just call it."
Nasari111 wrote:
"Senator and broke in the same sentence, as how nah."
Ned Nwoko shares his project
Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Ned Nwoko broke his silence amid the tension in his marriage with Regina Daniels.
The senator ignored the allegations as he shared pictures showing his latest project, a mini stadium, in Delta.
"Regina Daniels mama go say na them give am money to build stadium now," a netizen said.
Source: Legit.ng
