The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extended the ongoing nationwide continuous voter registration (CVR)

Latest updates indicate that the deadline by Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan-led INEC has been moved from Friday, July 10, 2026

General elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday evening, July 3, 2026, announced the extension of the continuous voter registration (CVR).

In a statement, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, INEC's commissioner for information and voter education, said the commission's decision followed a review of the ongoing nationwide CVR exercise and feedback from its state offices, political parties, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.

Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC announces a two-week extension of the voter registration exercise ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Following the review, INEC announced a two-week extension of the CVR exercise.

Legit.ng reports that the nationwide CVR exercise commenced on Monday, August 18, 2025, and was originally scheduled to conclude on Friday, July 10, 2026.

INEC said:

"In order to provide additional opportunity for eligible citizens who are yet to register, the Commission has extended the exercise to Friday, 24th July 2026."

INEC simplifies first-time voter registration

Furthermore, INEC also announced the introduction of a self-service registration option (online) for eligible first-time voters.

Legit.ng gathered that the new service will become available from Wednesday, July 8, 2026, through the Commission's dedicated CVR portal. The step-by-step guide is provided on the portal.

INEC stated that it decided to launch the self-service voter registration 'in furtherance of its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and improved service delivery'.

INEC's statement read:

"The self-service option will enable eligible citizens to initiate and complete their voter registration process, including biometric capture, using their personal devices without having to physically visit an INEC office."

It added:

"The Commission urges all eligible Nigerians who are yet to register to take advantage of this extended window and explore the new voter registration technology option."

INEC introduces online self-service registration for eligible first-time voters ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

INEC's full statement on X announcing its latest updates can be read in full below via the post:

Obi visits INEC registration centres

Meanwhile, upon his return to the southeast on Thursday, July 2, 2026, and while on his way to attend scheduled engagements, Peter Obi said he made impromptu visits to the INEC voter registration centres at the Civic Centre in Nibo and Nrijiofor Primary School in Nri, Anambra state.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections noted that he was pleased to see Nigerians registering to vote ahead of the forthcoming polls.

He wrote on his verified X page:

"I took the opportunity to commend those who had turned out and to encourage every eligible citizen to do the same. I reminded them that the journey to good governance does not begin on Election Day; it begins with voter registration. Registering to vote is not just a civic responsibility, it is an investment in the Nigeria we all desire."

The presidential hopeful, therefore, urged all eligible Nigerians who have yet to register to do so without delay.

Obi added:

"I also appealed to those who have already registered to encourage their family members, friends, neighbours, and colleagues to take advantage of the ongoing exercise before the deadline. Every registered voter strengthens our democracy and brings us one step closer to building the secure, united, productive, and prosperous Nigeria we all seek."

Read Obi's X post concerning his visits to INEC registration centres below:

Read more on INEC

MURIC asks Tinubu to sack INEC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for the immediate sack of the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan.

The executive director of the Islamic group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, posited that Amupitan cannot be trusted.

Source: Legit.ng