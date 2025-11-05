Verydarkman has reacted to the video shared by Regina Daniels amid her marriage crisis and her brother’s arrest

In the video, the actress expressed her frustration, asking why people are sleeping when she cannot and explaining how her family is in crisis

Fans were divided after hearing VDM's comments about the actress, with many sharing their observations about his words

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the video shared by Regina Daniels, where she addressed the crisis her family is facing.

In the video, the mother of two expressed frustration, saying people are sleeping while she cannot sleep, and she ranted about her problems and the petition being signed by others.

Reacting to the video, VDM stated that after watching the actress speak, he now believes Ned Nwoko’s allegation that Regina was on substances. He added that Regina’s video ultimately said nothing, as he expected her to speak about the domestic violence she endured and how Ned Nwoko was wrong to treat her that way.

VDM also pointed out that Regina Daniels' mother seemed to hint that her daughter might be using substances, mentioning that Regina’s body language and lack of composure in the video suggested she was indeed on something.

VDM advises Regina Daniels over her plight

In his advice to Regina Daniels, VDM recommended that she seek rehabilitation, emphasizing that if people truly care for her, they should ensure she goes to rehab, even if it means going abroad.

VDM shares take about Ned Nwoko

Regarding the reported arrest and detention of Regina's brother, Sammy West, VDM stated that if the claims are true, then the politician was wrong.

He called the action an abuse of power and suggested that Ned Nwoko should take the case to court if he feels the boy has defamed him.

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the activist about Regina Daniels. Fans were divided as they shared their take on the issue. Here are comments below:

@hot___code commented:

"She need help. You guys should stop this rehab thing."

@deyplayceo_ reacted:

"Before una start to attack VDM remember say everyone has right to his or her own opinion as long as una bring the matter come online."

@emirexeden shared:

"Seriously the video she made doesn’t make any sense."

@r.e.a.l_balor wrote:

"There's nothing like drugs here, her love for money brought her to all these, cos how will you say you fell in love with Ned all of a sudden who go leave fresh young man to go marry her papa age mate say nah love."

@la_petite_voiture shared:

"Hate VDM all you want but Regina is on hard drugs... the video she made she was high."

